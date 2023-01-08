This weekend the historic Mexican goalkeeper, Guillermo Ochoaplayed his second match in the Italian Serie A with the salernitana before him Turin in the corresponding Matchday 17 of the 2022-23 season.
And as usual, his performance was once again outstandingly relevant by making seven saves that allowed his team to draw a 1-1 goal and add a unit in the search for permanence in the First Division.
Of the seven saves he made, five of them were spectacular and the fact is that the azulcrema youth player has stood out for showing off in teams that fight to stay in the top circuit and ends up becoming the hero derived from the poor defenses they usually have .
Also, as if that were not enough, memo ochoa He has once again been praised by the Italian media, since he was demanded under the three posts and he responded by saving seven shots throughout the game against the Turin team.
The renowned newspaperGazzetta dello Sport He qualified the performance of the Aztec goalkeeper with an “8”, being the best qualified of his squad and labeled him “Gigantic”.
He too Corriere della Sera expressed that Ochoa was “providential” by having important interventions that prevented the fall of the salernitanawhich added a unit that kept it in 13th position in the Italian championship and is one win away from being able to jump to ninth position.
For his part, tuttosport pointed out that ochoa It was the main problem for Torino to manage to score.
“The first part was totally in the hands of Juric’s men, inspired and immediately launched on the offensive, with 6 sensational wasted opportunities (or thwarted by Ochoa’s saves),” they published.
The next engagement of salernitana will be next Sunday, January 15 against the Atalanta on date 18, team that marches in seventh position.
