GUILLERMO OCHOA SPECTACULAR!

The Mexican goalkeeper shone with 5 great saves against Torino and was key to Salernitana’s draw.

pic.twitter.com/QIclChxW0j

— Spicy Soccer (@futpicante) January 8, 2023