Mexico.- Recently the name of Eduardo Antonio resoundeda singer who gained popularity in 2009 due to his relationship with Niurka Marcosthis for their wedding on Valentine’s Day. That controversial romance ended two years later, in 2011.

Eduardo Antonio was a trend because on February 14 of this year she married a manthis after coming out of the closet in 2020, because the love of his life was not found in a woman, but with a man.

The artist joined his life with Roy Garcíaan entrepreneur, with whom he maintains a very unique and special relationship, however, what he had with Niurka it was also something very important for him and he has made it very clear.

More than a year and a half ago, Eduardo Antonio was questioned about his passionate relationship with the Cuban star and assured that it was true: “there was never a lie, we fell in loveAt the time we were there, I think it was a special moment and we were very happy, we had a great time but it happened, that it was true, it was true,” he said.

Despite the fact that that controversial relationship ended unexpectedly, both still hang out and they maintain a very close friendship, he even assured that he invited Niurka to his wedding, however, he could not attend due to work commitments, but, if he had, , I would have asked her to deliver it to the altar and even be her matron of honor.