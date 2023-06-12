After the achievement of the European, it is inevitable not to remember his time in the MX League with dorados of sinaloaa club that is currently in the expansion league without being able to fight for promotion due to the incongruent regulations of the upper echelons of Femexfut.

Among the footballers who were with Pep The Uruguayan was in the culichi box Sebastian ‘Loco’ Abreu, Adrian Aldrete, Cyril Saucedo, Ivan ‘Guti’ Estrada, Guadalupe ‘Lupillo’ Castañeda, Christian Patino, Everaldo Beginesthe Argentines Angel ‘Matute’ Morales and Diego ‘Gambeta’ Latorreas well as the Colombian Andres ‘Commander’ Orozco.

After the success achieved with the citizens, dorados of sinaloa He took the opportunity to congratulate his former player through social networks. ‘As you said well, today we are very far, but close in heart. Many congratulations, Pep Guardiola!”wrote El Gran Pez, along with a photograph of the Spaniard during his time as a footballer and now as a strategist.

“We had a very good season. Then due to his inventions, from these countries, the percentage, I don’t know if they say that, that what you do in the past affects you in the present, something that I will never understand because one judges what you do now, not in the past . I don’t understand why powerful teams are protected so much and not small ones ”expressed about something that he did not like about the MX Leaguebecause on that occasion the culichis had been eighth to be able to dispute the leagueHowever, the regulations prevented the relegated team from playing that phase.

Finally, the current champion of the Champions also released: “How well soccer is played in Mexico. What a love of gambling there is, what a love of life there is, how well you eat, how are people having so little. Mexico is a fantastic country, I have a lot of love for Mexico”.