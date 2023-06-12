The Spanish coach Pep Guardiola made history this weekend by hitting the Manchester City his first UEFA champions leagueafter beating by the minimum the Inter de Milanbut apart from that, he won a historic triplet by having won the Premier League and the FA Cup.
In addition to this, he became the first coach to achieve two historic triplets with different squads, since in the past he did it with the Barcelonaby getting hold of The leaguethe Copa del Rey and the Champions in the 2008-09 season.
After the achievement of the European, it is inevitable not to remember his time in the MX League with dorados of sinaloaa club that is currently in the expansion league without being able to fight for promotion due to the incongruent regulations of the upper echelons of Femexfut.
It was in the Clausura 2006 when El Gran Pez announced the signing of the midfielder, led by the strategist Juan Manuel Lillo. However, the passage of the Spanish World Cup player was not entirely pleasant because after ten games he only scored one goal, a free kick against Chiapas jaguarsbeing relegated at the end of the season and making the decision to hang up the boots.
Among the footballers who were with Pep The Uruguayan was in the culichi box Sebastian ‘Loco’ Abreu, Adrian Aldrete, Cyril Saucedo, Ivan ‘Guti’ Estrada, Guadalupe ‘Lupillo’ Castañeda, Christian Patino, Everaldo Beginesthe Argentines Angel ‘Matute’ Morales and Diego ‘Gambeta’ Latorreas well as the Colombian Andres ‘Commander’ Orozco.
Precisely for the final in Istanbul, lillo and Tower they approached before the game to guardiola to wish him luck, something that reminded the Sinaloan fans of a beautiful stage because they were able to see three elements together who shared a dressing room after 17 years.
After the success achieved with the citizens, dorados of sinaloa He took the opportunity to congratulate his former player through social networks. ‘As you said well, today we are very far, but close in heart. Many congratulations, Pep Guardiola!”wrote El Gran Pez, along with a photograph of the Spaniard during his time as a footballer and now as a strategist.
During his time in Mexico, the former Barcelona once commented to Paramount+ that they treated him “wonderfully well in Sinaloa,” apart from making friends that remain to this day.
“We had a very good season. Then due to his inventions, from these countries, the percentage, I don’t know if they say that, that what you do in the past affects you in the present, something that I will never understand because one judges what you do now, not in the past . I don’t understand why powerful teams are protected so much and not small ones ”expressed about something that he did not like about the MX Leaguebecause on that occasion the culichis had been eighth to be able to dispute the leagueHowever, the regulations prevented the relegated team from playing that phase.
“We had a good time. It was a fantastic time. I met another reality, trained by Juanma Lillowhich next to Johan Cruyff He was one of the best coaches I’ve ever had. I hope one day to return to Sinaloa to see people who I know are still there, but are so far away. It does not give us the possibility to do it. I had a great experience, of playing at altitude, which I had not experienced before. I have great memories of Mexican soccer.”shared.
Finally, the current champion of the Champions also released: “How well soccer is played in Mexico. What a love of gambling there is, what a love of life there is, how well you eat, how are people having so little. Mexico is a fantastic country, I have a lot of love for Mexico”.
Do not forget to follow us also on our Instagram account, 90min_esand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
For more from Mauricio Gasca, also follow him on Twitter as @Melocrab!
CONTINUE READING: All the UEFA Champions League finals of the 21st century, ranked
#passage #Pep #Guardiola #Dorados #Sinaloa
Leave a Reply