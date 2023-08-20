On Saturday August 19, the program ‘JB on ATV’ made the audience laugh with the parody of the premiere of ‘La casa de Magaly’. One of the segments that drew the most attention was the meeting between Gabriela Serpa and Alfredo Benavides, who weeks ago caused a stir in show business for an alleged romance. In the sketch, the comic actress is impersonated by Walter Ramírez, while JB imitates her brother. “They’re going to excuse me, but it’s not possible, I’m leaving, I’m resigning (…) This man stresses me out,” said ‘Gaby’ seconds before his colleague entered.

The actors wore the same outfit as the celebrities in that episode and Gabriela Serpa could be seen laughing when she saw how they imitated her. Another of the moments that drew attention was the entrance of Andrés Hurtado, imitated by Alfredo, who relived the way in which the driver got off accompanied by several security agents, which caused astonishment among his colleagues.

#parody #casa #Magaly #ATV #Gabriela #Alfredos #meeting