This was the ovation for Lionel Messi at a Coldplay concert, impressive

While the FC Barcelona said goodbye this Sunday to the Camp Nou, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba, the Argentinian Leo Messi He was also in Barcelona, ​​where he witnessed a concert by Coldplay at the Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys and was applauded by the spectators.

According to images published on social networks, Messi attended the concert, the one that closed the series of the British band in Barcelona, ​​along with Cesc Fabregas and their respective partners.

was the great figure

Shortly after entering the stadium, curiously where Barça will play its matches from next season until November 2024, the name of

Messi was chanted by the assistants.

Also in the 10th minute of the match against Majorcaand as usual lately, the spectators present in the Camp Nou they chanted the name of the Argentine star, who is sought by Barcelona, ​​although nothing has yet been specified, due to the economic situation of the Barça entity.

Messi witnessed the concert from the box of the Barcelona Olympic stadium, where the band of Chris Martin, who put the soundtrack with ‘Viva la vida’ to Barça de Guardiola, the best in Barça history.

