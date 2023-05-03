📷 Unai Expósito made his Athletic debut in May 2000, in a goalless draw against Espanyol in Montjuic.

🔄 The full-back still had to wait a few more years to settle in the first team, after passing through Numancia and Osasuna. pic.twitter.com/JvZFbOqcYo

– Football Carroza (@FutbolCarroza) August 20, 2021