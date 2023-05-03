Next Saturday, May 6, Osasuna will live a magical night at the La Cartuja Stadium, Seville, and that is that they will face Real Madrid in the final of the Copa del Rey, a match that has not been played since the 2004/2004 season. 05. Now, 18 years later, they have the opportunity to achieve what they did not that time, lift the cupbearer title and take it to their loved ones.
It is without a doubt the most special game in recent years for Osasuna fans. Below we leave you the lineup that Osasuna brought out, trained by Javier Aguirre, current coach of Mallorca, for the Copa del Rey final.
The person in charge of defending the goal of the Navarrese team in that match against Real Betis was Elía. He remained with the entity for five seasons.
Former Osasuna and Athletic Club de Bilbao among others. On the right side of that Osasuna, Unai Expósito was the starter for Javier Aguirre.
In the center of the rear we find Cruchaga, who stayed from the 97/98 season to 08/09 at Osasuna. Youth player of the Navarrese team who only played one season away from the rojillo club, it was in 96/97 when he played for Gavá, the following year he returned to the Osasuna first team.
Accompanying Cruchaga was another man from the house. Josetxo was in charge of being part of the backbone against Real Betis in the Copa del Rey final 04/05.
Closing the defense was Clavero on the left-handed side, it was not frequent to see him in the starting lineups of that Osasuna but in that final it was.
Another of the players who developed practically his entire career at the Navarrese club. Patxi Puñal is a true Osasuna legend. A regular in the titles of that time. In minute 78 he left his place for David López to enter.
He arrived at Osasuna on 02/03 from Venezia and remained at the club until 05/06 when he went to Real Madrid. The Uruguayan was another regular in the Osasuna line-ups and started against Betis, it was his last game before going to the Merengue team.
Player who has gone through a variety of LaLiga teams, such as Real Madrid, Osasuna, Espanyol or Levante. Valdo was part of that final.
The French player, who spent five seasons at the rojillo club, started in that game. Another habitual of that Osasuna
Legendary striker in the Spanish league remembered for his years in Mallorca and Osasuna. The Cameroonian started that night against Betis, he was replaced in the 78th minute of the game by John Aloisi, scorer of Osasuna’s goal that night.
Closing the squad was “Chengue” Morales, who left the pitch in the 73rd minute for Milosevic to take his place.
Goalie: Elia
defenses: Unai Exposito, Cruchaga, Josetxo, Clavero
Midfielders: Patxi Puñal, Pablo Garcñia, Valdo, Delporte
strikers: Webo, Chengue Morales
CONTINUE READING: The 15 best forwards in the world today, ranked
#Osasuna #lineup #time #played #Copa #del #Rey #final #historic #team
Leave a Reply