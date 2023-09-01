Today, the franchise dragonball has regained its momentum thanks to the saga of Superwhich follows the events after the defeat of majin buo with the help of characters like Mr. Satan. The existence of GTa series that was initially considered the definitive closure of the brand, although it was later determined that it was not canon.

During this period, one of the most outstanding elements was the phase 4 of the super saiyanin which Goku enters a state that shows a merger with Ozaru. Although its design is unusual, this is not the original version planned from the start. Previously there was a different version in terms of selected colors.

The creator of this character was Katsuyoshi Nakatsuru, an animator from Toei Animation assigned to the project. There is no particularly relevant anecdote behind its conception, although modifications were made compared to the version used in the anime.

This version featured purple colored fur instead of the final wine red. Also, the eyeliner contained more shadows, which gave Goku a more serious look. This might seem strange, since in the series he is presented as a determined and serious warrior. However, this design does not differ significantly from what was shown on screen and is, in fact, a favorite of some fans, despite not being considered canon.

Via: nintenderos