The draw held this Monday in the Las Rozas Football City has resulted in the Sevilla FC of Pimienta can see each other’s faces UD Almería in the round of 32 of the Copa del Rey. The duel will be played at the UD Almería Stadium and will be the first official match of 2025. The only previous cup competition between both teams dates back to the 2020-21 season, in the quarterfinals, with Sevilla qualifying 0-1 thanks to a goal from Ocampos.

That month of February 2021, Julen Lopetegui’s Sevilla FC He exhibited his usual signs of reliability and competitiveness, sealing the pass against the Almeria team to reach the semi-finals, where he would be eliminated at the hands of Barça. Sevilla FC beat the Indálico team with seriousness by 0-1 in a clash in which the Argentine made his debut Papu Gomez as a Sevilla player, leaving good details, and in which he scored the decisive goal Lucas Ocampos.

That day, Sevilla reached what was then called the Mediterranean Games stadium, what would be its 15th semi-final of the 21st century, its ninth in the Copa del Rey.

In LaLigaSevilla FC’s last visit to Almería was last season, on March 11, 2024. The match ended 2-2. Embarba put the hosts ahead and Lukebakio and Ocampos turned the score around until Milovanovic established the final 2-2 in the 95th minute of the match.