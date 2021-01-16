At the opening of the grand finale of Cantando 2020 (El Trece, 10:45 p.m.) that is taking place today, Friday, the “super musical of the coaches” was presented.

As part of the gala where the two finalist couples –Ángela Leiva with Brian Lanzelotta and Agustín “Cachete” Sierra with Inbal Comedi– They dispute the title of champions and the prize of 500,000 pesos, there was a performance by those who trained the teams since the program began last July.

After thanking the coaches for the musical they presented, the hosts Ángel De Brito and Laurita Fernández they brought the two competing couples onto the track and declared the public’s vote open, which is the one who will choose the winning couple.

“I congratulate you all for what you did during the year,” De Brito told the participants. Cachete Sierra said that he had been rehearsing since the morning.

Cantando 2020: At the opening of the grand finale, the program’s coaches presented a musical. Capture TV.

“I am happy to be sharing this final. We did not come to compete but to improve as much as possible, and that is what brought us to this final,” he declared Cachete Sierra that, as is known, he got a place in the final earlier because of his charisma and his determination to improve than because of his vocal conditions.

“There was a lot of work to get here. We believe that a seven-month cycle ends. One gets excited, because we are going to miss this,” he said, for his part, Angela Leiva.

So, it was time to start the competition. The couple that opened the track was that of Cachete and Inbal, who sang, in English, “Satisfaction”, by The Rolling Stones.

Then, Angela and Brian they performed “Alone Again” by Celine Dion. The jury then cast their votes and gave this couple the winner.

The two couples faced off in the final of Cantando 2020 (El Trece): Inbal Comedi and Cachete Sierra against Angela Leiva and Brian Lanzelotta. Photo Jorge Luengo.

ACE