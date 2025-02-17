Twelve years have passed since the Awesome Cheliábinsk event. But let’s go to that February 2013: we are in Siberia, in the Oblast located on the border between Russia and Kazakhstan. Are 9:20 local time and is any morning for the million inhabitants who live in the city. Suddenly, a rumble is heard and then another series of explosions in the air: an asteroid had fragmented in the sky and its pieces had fallen to the ground, producing intense shock waves throughout the territory. Cheliábinsk’s event, the most intense since Tunguska in 1908, did not cause dead, but yes almost 1,500 injured.

What happened in Cheliábinsk

After the initial panic, in the following days the astronomers analyzed the numerous data and more than 400 videos of available fans, rebuilding the dynamics of the impact. The racing (the very bright meteor) It was visible between 95 and 12 kilometers high For a total of 17 seconds. It was generated by a small asteroid about 19 meters in diameter and 12,000 tons of mass, which stopped when falling into the atmosphere, losing energy and fragmenting into several pieces. This generated shock waves in several places, corresponding to the different fragments that they explored in the atmosphere: and those that created the biggest problems were precisely.

Brighter than the sun

Chelibinsk’s event caused 1,491 injured, 112 people were hospitalized, 2 of them in serious condition. None of them had been reached directly by the asteroid, but the expansive wave of the impact caused the crystals of many windows to explode and fly through the air, hurting the people who were inside the buildings. In addition, 180 people suffered eye pain due to intense light (For a few moments the meteor was brighter than the sun), and about 70 had difficulty seeing (even if it were only temporarily). 20 people suffered burns for ultraviolet light, as if they had been on the beach in the sun for many hours. After the explosion, the telephone lines were saturated with people who were trying to call for help or their relatives to know if they were well or simply to know what had just happened.

Cheliábinsk meteorites

Much of the asteroid was consumed by pulverizing between 70 and 30 kilometers high. A Unique large fragment, about 70 centimeters, came to Earth on Lake Chebarkul: He weighed 540 kilograms. There were seven other meteorites in the vicinity, but all together weighed much less than the main fragment, about 84 kilograms. In total they found 1.923 Meteorites after the event of Cheliábinsk, most of them with a weight of less than 1 gram. In total, the mass that reached the earth is estimated between 4,000 and 10,000 kilograms, that is, less than 1% of the initial mass of the asteroid. These meteorites are not rare, since they have been classified as “ordinary chondritas”, the most common of all. However, they are a unbeatable memory of an incredible planetary impact of recent history.

Could it be repeated?

The planetary impacts They occur all the time; Every day, rock fragments in large quantities rain. In most cases it is dust or little more than burns in the atmosphere. In a few cases, a little larger space rocks arrive, which manage to hit the ground and become Meteorites. In some cases they occur much greater impactslike when an asteroid of about 50 meters exploded in full flight in the Siberian skies on Tunguska on June 30, 1908. There are about 35,000 asteroids near Earth out there and more than 3,000 of them are classified as “potentially dangerous,” So, it could happen again and will happen again, which is why space agencies around the world work to monitor asteroids and develop planetary defense techniques (NASA’s dart probe It is an example): only then we could adopt the necessary strategies to prepare or avoid a possible planetary impact of catastrophic proportions.

NASA/Dart

Article originally published in Wired Italy. Adapted by Mauricio Serfatty Godoy.