While the rescue operation continues, the first images of the collapse of the building located in one of the most exclusive areas of Miami were known.

Security cameras in the area captured the exact moment when a part of the 12-story building, from the Surf Side area, near Miami Beach, se fell apart.

Although there are still no details on the number of fatalities or injuries, the images that began to circulate on social networks show the magnitude of the collapse and its possible consequences.

The rescue operation continues in the building located in one of the most exclusive areas of Miami. AFP photo.

Neighbors in the area said they heard a huge noise and when they looked out the windows of their houses or apartments they saw the building located in 8777 Collins Avenue.

The collapse

At least one person died and several were injured in the partial collapse of a twelve-story apartment building in the city of Miami, in the state of Florida (USA), according to the CBS television network.

According to CBS4-Miami, a CBS affiliate chain, fire crews are trying to rescue some neighbors who have been trapped on the balconies of the Champlain Towers residential building.

Some eighty units between rescue services vehicles and firefighters are also looking for possible victims among the rubble of the building sector that collapsed for unknown reasons.