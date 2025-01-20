The incident that occurred this Saturday in the Astún ski resort, in Huesca, left 10 injured and more than 30 affected, including two 18-year-old girls seriously injured who continue to be admitted to the ICU, although they are progressing favorably. While the investigation continues to see What exactly happened to cause the ski lift on the slope to collapse?a user who was on board the installation has shown on his social networks exactly how everything was experienced.

As the TikTok account has published Peaking Adventurethe events completely surprised everyone present. “I never thought something like this could happen to me… Today I survived the chairlift accident in Astún, and I was the last to be rescued,” this user begins by explaining.

At the same time, the images show the stoppage that the installation suffered: “The cable car has just stopped dead and we haven’t been killed by a miracle. It has practically been 180 degrees. “There will be people hurt because there are many people who have fallen and other people who have jumped in fear.”

As he explains, while this user and his companions were waiting to be rescued, they could see the snowmobiles of the emergency services to control what happened. In turn, from their position they could see the arrival of several helicopters rescue.

As he claims, they were asked over the public address system at all times to remain calm and calm, since the emergency services They were prioritizing those who were most affected. “Please, the people who are sitting in the chairs, have a little patience, because we are giving priority to the injured,” a voice tells them.

Rescued after more than two hours

While waiting, both he and his companions, who are located a few meters from the ground, They decided to throw their skis into the snowas well as ski poles. Finally, the user has shown how the firefighters came for them to get them down from the height at which they were.





“Seeing how they rescued us one by one was a mixture of relief and fear,” He explained along with the video, ensuring that in total they were suspended for more than two hours: “The cold was considerable and the uncertainty was enormous.”

“We could see how the rescue teams They worked tirelessly to save the most seriously injured. The coordination was impressive. Fortunately, we all managed to get out alive,” concludes this user.