This was the millionaire robbery of a luxury jewelry store in the heart of Paris

The Piaget jewelry store located on Rue de la Paix, in the heart of Paris, was robbed on Tuesday at lunchtime by three people who fled with an estimated loot between 10 and 15 million euros (11 and 16.5 million dollars).

(Read here: Shock in France: a father and daughter died when they flew out of an attraction)

Rue de la Paix and Place Vendôme are known throughout the world for housing the most prestigious luxury jewelry and watch brands, also called “golden mile”. No one was injured during the robbery, according to a police source.

A Piaget store in central Paris was robbed at about 1 pm local time Tuesday, with thieves hauling away between €10 and €15 million in jewelry https://t.co/bTAx8iu5ol —Bloomberg (@business) August 1, 2023

The Piaget jewelry store located on Rue de la Paix, in the heart of Paris, was robbed Tuesday at lunchtime by three people who fled with an estimated loot between 10 and 15 million euros (11 and 16.5 million dollars ).

Rue de la Paix and Place Vendôme are known throughout the world for housing the most prestigious luxury jewelry and watch brands, also called the “golden mile”.

No one was injured during the robbery, according to a police source.

*With AFP and Efe