This was the millionaire robbery of a luxury jewelry store in the heart of Paris

View of the shop that was robbed in Paris.
STEFANO RELLANDINI / AFP
View of the shop that was robbed in Paris.
The booty is estimated at between 10 and 15 million euros. The robbery was in broad daylight.
The Piaget jewelry store located on Rue de la Paix, in the heart of Paris, was robbed on Tuesday at lunchtime by three people who fled with an estimated loot between 10 and 15 million euros (11 and 16.5 million dollars).
Rue de la Paix and Place Vendôme are known throughout the world for housing the most prestigious luxury jewelry and watch brands, also called “golden mile”. No one was injured during the robbery, according to a police source.
