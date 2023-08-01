Tuesday, August 1, 2023
This was the millionaire robbery of a luxury jewelry store in the heart of Paris

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 1, 2023
in World
0
This was the millionaire robbery of a luxury jewelry store in the heart of Paris

Theft Jewelry

View of the shop that was robbed in Paris.

Photo:

STEFANO RELLANDINI / AFP

View of the shop that was robbed in Paris.

The booty is estimated at between 10 and 15 million euros. The robbery was in broad daylight.

See also  Protests in France over a health pass that requires a third dose of vaccines against Covid-19

The Piaget jewelry store located on Rue de la Paix, in the heart of Paris, was robbed on Tuesday at lunchtime by three people who fled with an estimated loot between 10 and 15 million euros (11 and 16.5 million dollars).

(Read here: Shock in France: a father and daughter died when they flew out of an attraction)

Rue de la Paix and Place Vendôme are known throughout the world for housing the most prestigious luxury jewelry and watch brands, also called “golden mile”. No one was injured during the robbery, according to a police source.

See also  Le Pen threatens Macron's rule. How did the right-wing candidate advance a firm plan towards the Elysee?

No one was injured during the robbery, according to a police source.

*With AFP and Efe

