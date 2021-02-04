Hours of tension were lived on Wednesday afternoon in Ciudadela after two thieves made a millionaire bank leak and escaped. However, the assault was thwarted by a plainclothes commissioner who witnessed the incident and chased them to Mataderos, where he was finally able to arrest one of the thieves.

Sources of the investigation provided Clarín with a video from a security camera that recorded the exact moment when a woman is intercepted by a man before entering the bank to deposit 3 million pesos.

In the camera frame you can first see a man dressed in jean and a black jacket walking to the corner of the Galicia bank branch on Gaona Avenue at 4100. Seconds later, the victim appears.

Before she enters the bank, the man swiftly turns toward her, corners her against the wall, and after a brief struggle, he throws her to the floor and snatches the box where she had 3,008,000 pesos.

The woman was going to deposit that money to the Galicia bank, since it corresponded to the Tres de Febrero Automotive Property Registry where she works.

In the video you can also see that behind the back of the thief who executes the assault there is another man, and both of them run quickly to start the escape.

The blue Fiat Palio where the thieves escaped. Photo Lucia Merle

Meanwhile, from the ground the woman he takes his head with both hands and seems to regret. Within seconds, several people leave the branch to assist her.

The criminals escaped in a blue Fiat Palio towards Avenida General Paz, and crossed into the City of Buenos Aires.

Nevertheless, Commissioner Moreno, who was in civilian clothes and was passing through the place in his Peugeot 308, witnessed the sequence and began to pursue them without hesitation.

The box where the victim of the robbery took his money to deposit in the bank. Photo Lucia Merle

The chase lasted 7.3 kilometers and ended up in the Buenos Aires neighborhood of Slaughterhouses, where the thieves collided with a lamppost at the intersection of Eva Perón and Guaminí avenues.

They left the car abandoned, much of the mutiny, and escaped on foot. There the shooting took place one of the robbers was injured in his right leg.

Then Claudio Adrián Santana, 41, was arrested by the commissioner and the agents of the City Police who arrived as support.

Santana had a Glock pistol seized and charged with “Armed robbery, firearm shooting, injuries and attack on authority”. Meanwhile, his accomplice was able to escape and is wanted by the police.