Milan is close to becoming the new champion of Serie A. After more than a decade of drought, the Milanese dream of reaching glory again and in 90min we wanted to go back in time to admire the team that managed to win the title most prestigious of calcium.
We all remember Milan for their triumphs in the Champions League at the beginning of the century, creating a practically invincible team that dominated the European scene for five years under Carlo Ancelotti, but we must not forget this Massimiliano Allegri Milan that in 2010/ 2011 managed to win the scudetto unquestionably.
If there is one thing we should highlight above all else about this Milan, it is the dream striker that they formed and managed to keep in shape throughout the entire season; Robinho, Ibrahimovic and Alexandre Pato scored fourteen goals each in the league championship, which provided a huge number of points for the team Rossoneri of the hand, only, of these three players.
Other players such as Seedorf, Kevin Prince Boateng, Thiago Silva, Gattuso or Pirlo are also worth mentioning, who were essential to keep their team at a good level throughout all the days that make up a championship of this caliber.
By name it is evident that the current Milan could not compete against a team like the one we have just analysed, but this Stefano Pioli team has shown that it does not flinch in front of anyone, under any circumstances.
