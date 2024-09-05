Last Monday, September 2, the forward Luis Suarezthe all-time top scorer for the Uruguay national team, announced that he will play his last match with the Celeste this Friday against Paraguay in Montevideo, for the seventh date of the South American qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup in North America. The Argentine Lionel Messi, one of his best friends, gave him a heartfelt farewell message.

According to the criteria of

“Please understand that Friday will be my last match with my country’s national team… I’ve been thinking about it, analyzing it. It’s the right time because I have my reasons, there’s no one who makes the decision other than me and my family. I can play the last match calmly, with the same enthusiasm as the first in 2007, like the kid who started at 19 years old.“And that veteran player with a track record is going to leave his life on Friday. I was taught to give my all for my country,” said Suarez in a press conference.

“There is no greater pride than knowing when the time is right and luckily I have peace of mind that I am retiring from the National Team because I want to step aside, there are players with great potential. I am 37 (years old) and I know that it is difficult to get to the next World Cup. I should retire and not the injuries,” added Suárez.

Suárez also referred to his career in the Uruguayan National Team: “We must keep all the beautiful things, more than 17 years of career, I leave with all the affection of the peoplemy colleagues… As a father of three children, I have nothing more to ask of life for them to have that experience on Friday in the way their father is passing away,” he added.

However, Suarez clarified that he will not retire from football because he said he feels good enough to continue playing professional football for a longer time.

When asked if he had thought about being a coach after his total and definitive retirement from football, Suárez responded that it is not in his future plans.

Messi’s message to Suarez

The day after Suárez announced that he will play his last match with the Celeste this Friday, his great friend and teammate at Inter Miami, Lionel Messi, sent him a short but affectionate message through his Instagram account: “You are unique, Luis Suárez, on and off the pitch!!! I love you so much.”

The Argentine star accompanied the message with a photo of him and Suárez hugging each other.

EDITORIAL LATEST NEWS