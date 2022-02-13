Last weekend the signing of the Brazilian player became official Douglas Costa with the LA Galaxy of Major League Soccer. The midfielder came from the Gremio, to be part of the squad where Mexican soccer player Javier Hernández is, who welcomed him.
In a video that in a short time became viral on social networks, the two footballers can be seen at the team’s training, who saw each other, smiled and hugged each other deeply.
‘Welcome huh, it’s about time huh’said the ‘Chicharito’ to Douglas Costawho thanked the gesture and the words of his now new partner.
The 31-year-old player, who has defended the shirt of renowned teams such as Bayern Munich and Juventus, arrives on loan for six months, after this time, he will sign for a year and a half, until the end of the 2023 season. .
On the other hand, Javier Hernandez He continues to work hard in order to have the opportunity to return to the Mexican team, to play one more World Cup, although his call will depend on coach Gerardo ‘Tata’ Martino, with whom he does not have a good working relationship. He will have to wait.
