The President of Brazil, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silvamet this Wednesday with Pope Francis for 45 minutes in the Vatican and both talked about “Peace in the world”, among other matters.

The Brazilian president thanked the Argentine pontiff for the audience and for the “good conversation about peace in the world”, as he himself advanced on his social networks.

The closed-door meeting between the two took place in a study in the Vatican’s Paul VI Hall, near the residence of the pope, who has recently undergone a hernia operation, and lasted 45 minutes. Immediately afterwards, the presentation of the delegation and the traditional exchange of gifts took place..

Lula da Silva, to whom the Argentine pope wrote while in prison, gave the pontiff an engraving of the Holy Family by Pernambuco artist JF Borges.

While the first lady, Rosângela “Janja” da Silva, presented the pontiff with a statue of Our Lady of Nazareth of Belém.

Pope Francis and Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

For his part, Francis delivered his 2023 Message of Peace, the Document on Human Fraternity, and the book on the “Statio Orbis” on March 27, 2020, when he prayed for the end of the pandemic in a deserted San Pedro square. .

He also gave them a bronze bas-relief titled “Peace is a fragile flower”.

Lula has also invited the pontiff to return to Brazil -his first international apostolic trip was to Rio de Janeiro in July 2013 for World Youth Day- and attend the party in honor of Our Lady of Nazareth next October .

Lula’s team had already advanced that the president’s intention was to talk to the pope about the fight against hungerbut also on initiatives to end the war in Ukraine.

The Brazilian president’s proposal, little heard by Western powers to date, is to create a group of countries that can mediate and bring Kiev and Moscow to a negotiating table.

The Brazilian president arrived at the Vatican accompanied by his first lady, in a procession of about fifteen official cars that crossed the Via de la Conciliación in Rome and Saint Peter’s Square and entered the papal state through the Door of the Bells.

And they were received at the doors of the Paul VI Hall by the head of the Papal Household, Leonardo Sapienza. After this meeting, he will also meet with the Venezuelan cardinal Edgar Peña Parrasubstitute for General Affairs of the Secretariat of State of the Holy See, since the secretary Pietro Parolin is away from Rome on a trip.

He will then leave the Vatican to meet Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, with whom he will meet at 5:00 p.m. local time (3:00 p.m. GMT) in the Roman Chigi Palace, the seat of the Italian Executive.

And with the mayor of Rome, Roberto Gualtieri, an old friend who even visited him in 2018, when the current Brazilian president was imprisoned due to corruption trials later annulled by the Justice. Tomorrow he plans to fly to Paris.

EFE