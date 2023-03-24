Secret codes, a lot of money invested and a possible date, the day of the elections. This was the plan of the First Capital Command (PCC) to kidnap and kill former judge and now Brazilian senator Sergio Morowhose details were known this Thursday.

Judge Gabriela Hardt, in charge of the case, lifted the secrecy of the operation launched on Thursday to arrest eleven suspects, including leaders of the PCCthe largest criminal faction in the country, of planning the simultaneous assassination of various authorities since last year.

Moro, who became world famous for convicting and imprisoning the current Brazilian president, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, and who was later Minister of Justice in the Government of Jair Bolsonaro, was at the top of the target list.

Jair Bolsonaro (d.), former president of Brazil and the then Minister of Justice, Sergio Moro, who was the judge in the case that brought former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva to jail.

The turns to monitor the so-called ‘Tokyo’

The investigations indicate a meticulous follow-up work on him and his family. They even used secret codes to avoid turning on the alert between the intelligence nuclei of the Police, according to an exchange of messages between one of those investigated and his sentimental partner.

Moro was referred to as “Tokyo”. The word “kidnapping” was replaced by “Flamengo” and when they wrote “Fluminense” they were actually talking about “action”. Because they planned to kidnap Moro and his family and one of the suggested dates was October 30, the day the second round of the presidential elections was held in which the progressive leader Lula ended up victorious against the far-right Bolsonaro.

They even went so far as to recognize the place where Moro would deposit his vote in the city of Curitiba, where he developed his career as a magistrate and was in charge of the cases of the Lava Jato anti-corruption operation, until he became a senator.

The gang also rented properties close to places that Moro and his family frequented in Curitiba, in the south of the country, with the intention of knowing his routine inside out.

They even had a shift system so as not to miss any movement. They wrote everything down in a spiral notebook that was confiscated in the operation on Thursday. They used blue, black, and red pens to highlight each piece of information, such as the full names of their family members, telephone numbers, asset declarations with their corresponding values, and usual addresses.

Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva in a public act after giving testimony before federal judge Sergio Moro in Curitiba (Brazil). See also He dies at 46, suddenly, in the arms of his helpless companion: two months ago an episode that is thought to have caused the death of Cristina Photo: Nacho Doce / Reuters

Sergio Moro would serve for exchange in Brazil

One of the hypotheses put forward is that the intention was kidnap

Moro and his family to use them as a bargaining chip to free the top leader of the PCC, Marcos Camacho, better known as “Marcola”today a prisoner in a federal maximum security prison, in Brasilia.

With this, they would also seek to relax the crime-fighting policies that Moro promoted during his time as Minister of Justice, such as the prohibition of intimate visits in federal prisons.

Justice Hardt was also struck by the “voluminous financial and human resources” devoted to ending Moro’s life.

“A great financial investment” estimated at “half a million reais” (almost 100,000 dollars), said the judge, astonished by the description of the expenses made by the criminals as a kind of accountability for their superiors.

The names involved behind the assassination plan

Janeferson Aparecido Mariano, alias “Nefo”, “NF” or “Dodge”, is believed to have been in charge of the mission and the main objective of Operation “Secuaz”.

According to the investigations, he is considered one of the leaders of the PCC division that is in charge of “killing” former members of the faction branded as traitors and “committing criminal acts against authorities and public agents.”

What is the PCC, the largest criminal network in Brazil and South America?

He PCC was born in the nineties in the prisons of Sao Paulo and today is the most powerful criminal gang dedicated to drug trafficking in South America.with tentacles in several countries in the region.

In this context, the investigators point to “Nefo” as “responsible for the organization, financing, planning and execution of the kidnapping” of the former judge. One of his closest henchmen is Claudinei Gomes Carias, alias “Nei”, apparently in charge of “concrete actions” for the plan to go ahead, such as surveillance work or reports on the senator’s routine.

In Judge Hardt’s 71-page order, other names also appear, such as that of a woman, “Cintia”, apparently responsible for renting the farm near Curitiba that would supposedly serve as captivity.

STEPHANY ECHAVARRÍA

INTERNATIONAL EDITOR

TIME

*With information from EFE