Lionel Messi added a new Ballon d’Or on his list of awards. This Monday, October 30, the Argentine soccer player arrived accompanied by his wife, Antonela Roccuzzo, to the Chatelet Theater in France and received great admiration from the press, who were impressed by the dress that he wore on this special date.

How was Antonella Roccuzzo’s dress?

On the red carpet of the most important gala event in the sporting world, the player of the Inter Miami getting out of a truck with his children. The one who caught the attention of everyone present was Antonella Roccuzzo, who wore a vlong black dress that had the left shoulder bare.

The young woman opted for black boots to combine her suit, as well as discreet earrings and an updo. In her right hand she carried a small purse. Her children, like her, dressed in black and white sneakers.

What is the Ballon d’Or event?

The delivery of Golden Ball It is celebrated every year with the aim of paying tribute to players who have excelled in some aspect during the last year. On this occasion, the Argentine national team forward Lionel Messi was established as the best footballer of the year and thus added his eighth statuette with said distinction.

The ‘Flea‘ He took the stage to give his speech and several of the attendees, including ‘Dibu’ Martínez and Kylian Mbappé, stood up to applaud him.

