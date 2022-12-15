France reached the World Cup final for the second time in a row and will seek to repeat what was achieved in Russia. The Europeans dream of getting the third star in their history, being two-time champions of the competition and once again ruining the dream of the Argentine team.
Four years ago, these same teams met in the round of 16 and the French were the winners. With an unstoppable Mbappé and showing a great football difference, they managed to win 4-3.
Although they suffered at times, they were below the score (at 1-2) and Argentina were on the verge of drawing, the truth is that they were superior and more than justified qualifying for the quarterfinals.
That day, those directed by Didier Deschamps formed with: Hugo Lloris, Benjamin Pavard, Raphael Varane, Samuel Umtiti, Lucas Hernández, Paul Pogba, Ngolo Kanté, Blaise Matuidi, Antoine Griezmann, Olivier Giroud and Kylian Mbappé.
Lloris, Varane, Griezmann, Giroud and Mbappé are the ones who repeat ownership and who will seek to bring another joy to their country. Of the total squad, there are ten players who were called up again, so we can talk about an important renewal.
The goals of that game that was played on June 30 in Kazán, were converted by Griezmann, Pavard and Mbappé on two occasions. It is clear that now the game takes place in a different context, that they will face a team that arrives in a better way and that promises to do more damage than four years ago. Will they stop the Scaloneta?
