The arrival of the Argentine star Lionel Messi to the inter miami fell for pearls, as the Florida team managed to win their first official title, the League Cup 2023where he beat Nashville SCadded to this, is about to raise another trophy by settling in the grand final of the US Open Cupin which it will be measured at Houston Dynamo.
Prior to the arrival of The flea, the herons they were a disaster because they were in the last place of the Eastern Conference of the MLS with just 18 units, however, in the resumption of the local tournament, they already achieved a victory over the new york red bullsfinally leaving the basement, although there is still a long way to go before they can be in places for the Playoffs.
More MLS news
Along with the world champion, the Spanish from the Barcelona, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba, who have also helped give quality to the club. In addition to this, the Argentine-American Benjamin Cremaschi He has risen in the game, talking very good things to each other. Regarding casualties, we can mention the Dutch goalkeeper nick marshmanthe Mexican Rodolfo Pizarrothe Colombian Emerson Rodriguez, Brek Sheathe Spanish Alejandro Pozuelothe attic Ariel Lassiterthe Colombian-American George Acosta and Bryce Dukewithout forgetting the retired, the Argentine Gonzalo Higuain and the French Blaise Matuidi.
Now, to remember the last time that the Florida team achieved a victory, you have to travel until June 7, in the quarterfinals of the US Open Cupwhen they hit the Birmingham Legion F.C.club of the USL Championshipby the minimum of the Argentine Nicholas Stefanelli.
The arch was already guarded by Drake Callender; they were already at the headquarters kamal miller and the ukrainian Serhiy Kryvtsovas well as DeAndre Yedlin on the right side and the Italian-Argentine Franco Negri on the left; the midfield was guarded by Ian Fraythe Honduran david ruiz and Cremaschi; The Frenchman was already seen in attack Corentin Jean, Stefanelli and the Venezuelan Joseph Martinez. The changes were the Finnish robert taylor, pizarrothe Ecuadorian Leo Bellthe Dominican Edison Azcona and the swedish Christopher McVey.
Already speaking precisely of the league tournament of the MLSthe last time they added three was on May 13, when they beat 2-1 against New England Revolution in it DRV PNK Stadiumwith goals from Ruiz and Joseph. The starting eleven was: callender; Miller, Ryan sailor, McVey; Cremaschithe Ecuadorian Dixon Creek, Ruiz, yedlin, Taylor; Joseph and Bell. In relief, he saw Corentin, Noah Allen, Stefanelli and the mexican Victor Ulloa.
