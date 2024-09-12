In a wheelchair and accompanied by his children was the last time that Alberto Fujimoriformer Peruvian president who was released from prison in December 2023, appeared publicly.

According to international media, The man was caught leaving a clinic in the Miraflores district where he received medical attention last Thursday, September 5.

On that occasion Alberto Fujimori was accompanied by his children Keiko and Kenji Fujimori and had revealed that at the medical center they were performing a tomographypart of his cancer treatment.

Alberto Fujimori leaving the clinic. Photo:Screenshot: Canal N

On previous occasions, The former president had been seen alone with his lawyer Elio Riera and a man carrying his oxygen tank.

In fact, his most memorable appearance was in January 2025, the first after leaving the Barbadillo Penitentiary. early December 2023.

At that time, Fujimori had said he was “improving”. He was even collecting his new identity document from the National Registry of Identification and Civil Status (Reniec).

This was his health status since he left the Lima prison

Fujimori, who turned 86 on July 28, He left the Lima prison last December where he was serving a 25-year sentence for crimes against humanity.after the Constitutional Court (TC) restored the humanitarian pardon granted in 2017 by then-ruler Pedro Pablo Kuczynski (2016-2018).

That decision was taken in defiance of the orders of the Inter-American Court of Human Rights (IACHR).

Last July he underwent successful hip surgery, a week after being admitted to intensive care following a fall at his home in Lima.

Alberto Fujimori in 1991 (archive photo). Photo:AFP

Two months ago, His doctors detected a new malignant tumorwhich is why he announced that he was going to start a new treatment.

At that time, he accompanied the message with a short video in which he assured that he was going to fight “a new battle” against cancer.

GERALDINE BAJONERO VASQUEZ

Journalist Latest News from EL TIEMPO