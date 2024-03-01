The Manchester derby is one of the historic and greatest matches in English football. Both teams will meet again on matchday 27 of the Premier League. While Manchester City fights for the competition title, Manchester United seeks to establish itself in European positions in a season that is being better than the previous one.
Next, we leave you with the face of the last ten confrontations between these two greats of England.
Second leg match in the league that season. The team now led by Ten Hag would end up winning with a goal from Martial in the first half, and with another goal from McTominay in the final minutes of the match to seal the match.
Goalless draw in a very even match, in which there were few chances and neither team was superior to its rival
Match corresponding to the EFL Cup in the 20/21 season, in which Pep Guardiola's team won with authority with goals from Fernandinho and Stones.
Alternation of victories in these first confrontations. In this case, Manchester United achieved a victory in the Premier League in the fiefdom of the citizens, with goals from Bruno Fernándes as soon as the match began, and from Luke Shaw in the second half.
Manchester City returned to the path of victory, and from here on they were going to establish a hegemony of victories that was only interrupted on one occasion. Eric Bailly scored an own goal at the start of the match, and Bernardo Silva finally put the game away shortly before the end of the first half.
Premier League second leg in the 21/22 season, and Pep Guardiola's team won with great authority in a very bulky result. At the beginning of the match De Bruyne managed to score. Sancho tied the score, but the Belgian midfielder scored again, and finally Riyad Mahrez scored two goals that sealed the match for his team.
Newcomer Ten Hag to the bench the red devils, Manchester City achieved an overwhelming victory with a stellar performance from both Phil Foden and Erling Haaland, who shared the team's goals, both scoring a hat-trick. Manchester United could only make up for the result through Antony and a double from Martial.
After the last scandalous result, Manchester United would recover in the second round and achieve a narrow victory. The red devils They would have to overcome Grealish's initial goal, with goals from Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford.
Both teams faced each other in the FA Cup final of the 22/23 season, in which Pep Guardiola's team would emerge victorious with a double from Gundogan. Bruno Fernandes would score on Ten Hag's side.
And in the last meeting between the two teams, corresponding to the first round of this season in the Premier League, the citizens won with authority after a double from Haaland and a goal from Phil Foden.
|
Date
|
Game
|
Competition
|
8/3/2020
|
Man United 2-0 Man City
|
Premier League
|
12/12/2020
|
Man United 0-0 Man City
|
Premier League
|
6/1/2021
|
Man United 0-2 Man City
|
EFL Cup
|
7/3/2021
|
Man City 0-2 Man United
|
Premier League
|
11/6/2021
|
Man United 0-2 Man City
|
Premier League
|
6/3/2022
|
Man City 4-1 Man United
|
Premier League
|
10/2/2022
|
Man City 6-3 Man United
|
Premier League
|
1/14/2023
|
Man United 2-1 Man City
|
Premier League
|
3/6/2023
|
Man City 2-1 Man United
|
FA Cup
|
10/29/2023
|
Man United 0-3 Man City
|
Premier League
