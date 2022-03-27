Virtually Cristiano Ronaldo will leave empty-handed this season after being eliminated from the Champions League and being far from fighting for the Premier League. Something that has not happened for 12 years.
The last time Cristiano left blank was in 2009-2010 when he was a member of Real Madrid. He finished second in La Liga, was eliminated in the Champions League in the round of 16 and lost in the round of 32 of the Copa del Rey. Ronaldo’s first year individually was very good, but collectively they failed to win any titles. That season was the season of change at Real Madrid. Kaká, Benzema, Xabi Alonso, Arbeloa, Albiol arrived… With Pellegrini on the bench they were about to snatch La Liga from Barcelona on the last day, (only three points differentiated them). This was one of the key stages for Real Madrid to bear fruit in the three Champions Leagues in a row. Pellegrini did not manage to stretch the team as he should and was relieved by one of the best coaches in the history of football and Real Madrid. José Mourinho landed at the Bernabéu to create a new project from 0 with players of enormous quality. He managed to defeat the best Barcelona of all time and gave way to Ancelotti to take all the credit for the Décima (something that would not have happened if the Portuguese had not been previously). After that Zidane arrived in Madrid with the team in his prime and made history by being crowned with three Champions in three years.
