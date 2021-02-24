Not even the coronavirus could stop Mirtha Legrand, who she celebrated her 94 years surrounded by her loved ones. At around 8:30 p.m., he arrived at Marcela Tinayre’s house, in Barrio Parque, to toast with his loved ones.

Of course, complying with the protocol rules for Covid-19, the celebration was much more intimate than what La Chiqui used to do every year, almost always in Mar del Plata, where he gathered a significant number of people and made donations to the City Hospital.

“It is a sad date. Not my beloved Goldy, my other half. We were together our whole lives, inseparable. I always remember her and I have her in my heart “, reflected Mirtha in one of the many interviews she gave throughout the day.

Juana Viale, her boyfriend Agustín, Nacho Viale, Pet Figueroa, Gino Bogani, Teté Coustarot, Nacho Viale father and Héctor Vidal Rivas, were the ones who gave the present. Some details of the interior of the party: a couple sang opera, as one of the gifts for Mirtha.

Another thing that was confirmed during the day is that March 10 is the date on which Mirtha will be vaccinated, after many rumors about it. The driver also commented that is going back to television doing two shows a month, handing over the rest of the broadcasts to his granddaughter Juanita.