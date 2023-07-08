In a heated exchange of accusations, but also of recognition, the producer Epigmenio Ibarra and the presidential candidate Xóchitl Gálvez raised the tone during a live program on Radio Formula, hosted by journalist Ciro Gómez Leyva.

As a regular guest on the “Por la Mañana” program, Epigmenio Ibarra offered his perspective on the country’s political and social events. At one point, the PAN senator requested to intervene in the conversation, generating an intense debate between the two.

Epigmenio questioned his alliance with characters who oppose the president’s social policies Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador.

The discussion quickly escalated and mentions arose of former PAN presidents Vicente Fox, during whose government Gálvez collaborated, and Felipe Calderón.

Ibarra questioned the senator about her affiliation with the PAN and her relationship with political figures he considers neoliberal, despite his supposed leftist past and his defense of the indigenous cause.

Amid the tension, Ibarra also questioned Gálvez about his attendance at a party organized by Diego Fernández de Cevallos.

The debate

“I absolutely agree with the President’s social policy, I am convinced that it is insufficient, that is what I have said, it is not possible that the elderly are using their pension to buy medicines and food, that is happening today, it is not possible shortage of medicines throughout the country,” warned the senator.

He recounted that he recently visited his land, in Hidalgo, and observed that there are no medicines but there is a brutal abandonment of the health sector, which the government of López Obrador must recognize.

“It is not possible that the programs for Young People Building the Future only give them support and do not give them a series of skills, competencies, and language that allow these young people to remain inserted in the labor market with greater success,” he pointed out. .

She also said that she agrees with the Youth Scholarship Building the Future because thanks to a scholarship she was able to go to the UNAM Faculty of Engineering, but she issued a warning to Ibarra. “I do not accept Epigmenio who thinks that I am a woman who is inflated.”

He asked Epigmenio Ibarra not to join in the disqualifications “towards a woman who has her own history.”

He mentioned that, indeed, he was a militant in his youth, of the Marxist Workers’ League, he supported Rosario Robles in the PRT but later he disenchanted me with that left that ended up selling out to the authorities.

He recounted that he came with Fox because he agreed to send the agreements of San Andrés Larráinzar to the Congress of the Union and it was a government, apparently right-wing, that created a structural fund for indigenous peoples, “that this government completely disappeared.”

Then the producer questioned him: if you are in favor of social policy, what are you doing linked to all these characters who are against the people. Epigmenio alluded to the fact that the PAN generally votes against social programs.

“What is Manuel Bartlett doing with you?” Gálvez retorted at Epigmenio.

“I am asking you, what are you doing in the PAN, what are you doing with the PRI, what are you doing with Alito, you, you, you, you, you, who just said that you have a past on the left,” Ibarra replied to Xóchitl.

“You who are a defender of the indigenous cause, you who are in favor of social programs, what do you do with the neoliberals, why have you always been there, why do you go to their parties, because you are their employee, why were you an employee of a man who says that women, who said that women were two-legged washing machines, why Xóchitl,” he added.

Xóchitl replied that she cannot answer for those men, and snapped at Epigmenio: what are you doing with a man who says that I am the product of these characters.

“This government has disappeared or wants to disappear the National Institute of Indigenous Languages. What am I doing on this bench? I try to do my job in a respectful way, I am not a member of any party, but I am going to point out what this government did not do,” I note.

“I tell you, what are you doing with a government that has Manuel Bartlett, who stole the election from engineer Cuauhtémoc Cárdenas?”

The senator asserted that the only thing she maintains is that more can be done, that Mexico deserves more, that the social programs are fine, but it is insufficient to get this country out of poverty.

“You talk to me about characters that, in some way, I have met. You must have that at that party of Chief Diego because Cuauhtémoc Cárdenas was there, Minister Esquivel was there. And those same characters today visit the National Palace.

“I believe that this is not the problem Epigmenio, the problem is that you believe that I have no validity as a woman, that my ability, my work, since I was 14 years old alongside the indigenous communities of this country is not what endorses me, that they believe that I respond to characters that I really don’t respond to”.

When I am president of Mexico, question me about all this that you are telling me, Xóchitl expressed to Epigmenio.

And then the businessman pointed out: the story is not that you go to parties, the story is that you were an employee of Vicente Fox, that you were a delegate for the PAN and you are a senator for the PAN.

“What are you doing there, how are you doing with this story that you are for the town, how are you doing with this story that you are for the town when you rub shoulders, when you represent, when you are part of that corrupt gang that has plundered this country” , I note.

Gálvez mentioned that saying that she works for certain characters is machismo, but she will debate it when she is president.

“Son, we are never going to discuss it,” said the producer.