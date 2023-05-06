Eight months after taking the throne after the death of Elizabeth II, Carlos III was solemnly crowned this Saturday along with his wife Camila in a grand ceremony, unique in Europe, that the United Kingdom had not experienced for 70 years.

In the sumptuous Westminster Abbey, in central London, the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, spiritual leader of the Church of Englandplaced on the head of the 74-year-old monarch, the crown of Saint Edward, which had not been used since the 1953 coronation of his mother, who died in September.

Seated in the front row, the heirs to the crown, Guillermo and Catalina, aged 40 and 41, followed the religious ceremony, punctuated by choral songs, sermons and readings from the Gospel, conceived according to a lavish ritual practically unchanged for a thousand years.

They were accompanied by some 2,300 guests, among them figures such as the first lady of the United States Jill Biden, the Brazilian president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and the kings Felipe VI and Letizia of Spain, as well as hundreds of representatives of British civil society.

(Also read: Carlos III, an unpopular king who is faced with the challenge of modernizing the monarchy)

Interior of Westminster Abbey, in London, during the coronation of Charles III.

The solemn coronation ceremony of Carlos III

The coronation ceremony for King Charles III began this Saturday at around 11:00 am local time at Westminster Abbey in London, in the presence of thousands of guests.

In the ceremony, the king was anointed with oil consecrated by the Archbishop of Canterbury, as part of the most solemn religious rite of the coronation liturgy, which requires the monarch to be temporarily hidden from the public.

The sovereign was veiled by a panel of cloth embroidered with angel motifs and a tree with 56 leaves representing each of the Commonwealth countries, blessed in the Royal Chapel of St James’s Palace a week ago.

(You may be interested in: Camila, the queen consort who ended up being recognized by the British)

Anointing of King Charles III of Great Britain, which is performed privately. See also The PP candidate in Orihuela is on trial, where the four mayors of the party have ended up on the bench

During the anointing, the choir sang the piece “Zadok the Priest”, composed by Georg Friedrich Handel for the coronation of George II in 1727.

The Archbishop of Canterbury, assisted by the Dean of Westminster and the Archbishop of York, anointed Charles III’s hands, chest, and forehead with oil.

Later, Carlos was crowned as king. In the most important moment of this formal act, the archbishop placed on Carlos’s head the sumptuous crown of Saint Edward, from the 17th century.

Seated on St Edward’s oak chair, considered the oldest piece of furniture in the United Kingdom and placed on a medieval mosaic floor, Charles III was crowned after receiving the various royal regalia, which symbolize the responsibilities as the British head of state until the day of his death.

(You can read: The reason why many young people feel indifference to King Carlos III)

King Charles III of Great Britain with the crown of Saint Edward on his head.

The king was given the orb of the sovereign, that symbolizes the world; the scepter with a cross, which represents the Christian world; and the scepter of the dove, symbol of the spiritual role of the monarch.

Dressed in a golden cloak, the Primate of the Church of England presented the King with the white glove of power. Finally Welby placed the crown of Saint Edward, made of gold and decorated with rubies, amethysts, sapphires, garnets and topazes, the only time in his life that the monarch will wear it.

After placing the crown on him, the archbishop shouted to the congregation “God save the King”, after which trumpets were heard.

(Also: Who are the artists who will sing at the coronation of King Carlos III?)

The moment Queen Camilla is crowned in Westminster Abbey.

A few moments later, Camila was crowned Queen of the United Kingdom. She was first anointed with oil on her head by the Archbishop of Canterbury, who later imposed on his head the crown of Queen Mary.

The wife of King Carlos III for 18 years ceased to be called queen consort in this way, to be considered only as queen.

According to British tradition, the wives of monarchs are crowned queens, something that is not the case with the husbands of queens, as was the case with the Duke of Edinburgh, Philip, father of Charles III and husband of Elizabeth II.

After Camila’s coronation, the choir sang a new hymn, “Make a joyful noise”, composed for the occasion by the prestigious author of musicals and soundtracks Andrew Lloyd Weber. Subsequently, the kings took off their crowns, which they wore for the only time in their lives, to continue with the Eucharist in the religious service, which ended around 1 p.m. local time.

(Keep reading: The reason behind King Carlos III’s wealth exceeding that of Elizabeth II)

King Charles III of Great Britain, wearing the imperial state crown and sovereign’s scepter and orb, leaves Westminster Abbey.

Carlos and Camila parade to Buckingham Palace

Charles III and Camilla left Westminster Abbey after being crowned as Kings of the United Kingdom, and began the procession to Buckingham Palace aboard the sumptuous Golden State Coach.

Accompanied by 4,000 soldiers in regalia, the king and queen greeted the crowds stationed on the two-kilometre route to their official residence in London.

For days, many people have been waiting in the vicinity of the palace and along the central avenue The Mall to see in person the passage of Their Majesties, and thousands of citizens today attend the parade despite the rain that falls on the British capital.

The procession was divided into eight groups, which included members of the Armed Forces of various Commonwealth countries, as well as the various divisions of the British Army.

(You may be interested in: Carlos III: these are the coronation rites of the new monarch and his consort)

King Charles III, on his way to Buckingham Palace after the coronation ceremony at Westminster Abbey.

From Buckingham Palace, Carlos and Camila -along with their family- greeted the crowd from the balcony.

Prince Enrique is not expected to appear with them, unless there is a gesture of reconciliation between the family and the son of Carlos III, who launched harsh criticism against the monarchy, especially against Queen Camila and her brother Guillermo.

Arrested in protests against the coronation

Thousands of admirers crowded along the route of the royal carriage, to greet the monarchs. “We are very proud to be British,” Phyllis Taylor, 60, who traveled to London from Scotland with her husband for “this very special occasion,” told AFP.

On his way though The royal couple also walked past the yellow banners of the anti-monarchist group Republic, which read “Not my king.” A group of these activists was arrested when preparing to protest.

“They arrested six of our organizers and confiscated hundreds of banners, they don’t tell us why they arrested them or where they have them,” he told the AFP one of the protesters.

(You can read: Carlos III: how popular is the British monarchy under his reign?)

Protests in London against the coronation of Carlos III.

About twenty members of the environmental group “Just Stop Oil”, which in past protests have blocked roads by sticking to the asphalt, were also arrested.

The police, which deployed 11,500 officers for the occasion, announced that they would not tolerate any disturbances. “No Just Stop Oil activists detained in the crowd had glue, paint or any plans to disrupt the coronation,” the group said on Twitter.

NGOs like Human Rights Watch also condemned the blocking of “peaceful protests”

INTERNATIONAL WRITING*

*With information from AFP and EFE