Yesterday, April 29, 2022, a very pleasant night was experienced with a great British touch at the Grand Opening of the new automotive agency MG Culiacán (Morris Garages) located on the automotive corridor, Blvd. Pedro Infante #2551Esq. in front of the SEPYC.

MG is an English legend making sports cars since 1924, today together with the manufacturing company China’s #1 Automotive SAIC MOTOR and positioning itself as the seventh largest in the world, where they design and make cars for daily use, family and above all with excellent quality and price.

MG Motors Culiacán branch.

MG Motors Culiacán arrives thanks to two great entrepreneurs, Mr. Beloved Guzman (CEO of Petroil Group) and Mr. Sergio Coppel (CEO of SC Automotive) together in partnership forming the new automotive group GC MOTORS DE OCCIDENTE.

Inauguration of MG Motors Culiacán.

During the event they let us know that MG Motors Mazatlan will be opening in June and at the end of October it will be MG Motors Los Mochis.

MG comes with great surprises such as 7 services included, 7 years of warranty and 7 years of roadside assistance.

Learn more about its 5 car models, such as its MG5 sedan, the MG GT with sports lines and its 3 suvs; ZS, HS and RX8

We invite you to visit the networks and website of this great brand born in the United Kingdom, revived worldwide with excellence. All collaborators will gladly support you with more information. www.mgmotor.com