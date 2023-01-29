This Sunday Feyenoord, a team in which the Mexican plays Santiago Gimenez, drew 1-1 against Twente on matchday 19 of the Eredivisie. And precisely the goal was the work of the national attacker, who opened the scoring at the Enschede Stadium.
It was running 30 minutes into the game when the Pole Sebastian Szymanski put in a pumped cross for ‘Santi’ to jump inside the area and contact with his head, thus making the game 1-0.
Here is Giménez’s goal
Although at 68′ the equalizing goal fell through defender Joshua Brenet, to distribute points on one more date of the Dutch tournament.
Santiago Gimenez he played 87 minutes, and was relieved by his teammate Danilo. With this goal, the ‘Bebote’ added 24 games in Europe, reaching 8 annotations and cooperating with 3 assists. Undoubtedly, a good moment for the former Cruz Azul.
With this tie, Giménez and company continue to lead the competition with 42 points. Next Sunday they host PSV Eindhoven at home, in one of the most anticipated matches of the day in the Dutch league.
In this commitment, Giménez would be reuniting with his compatriot Erick Gutiérrez.
