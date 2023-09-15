An important criminal leaderJulián Sevillano, known as one of the leaders of the criminal gang Los Fatales, was murdered along with his approximately 14-year-old daughter last Tuesday in Mocache, Los Ríos province, Ecuador. This tragic event has shocked the country due to the way in which he was fired at his funeral. The criminal cell he led gave him tribune with weapons and grenades, all an arsenal was placed on his coffin.

The murder occurred around 10:00 on Wednesday, September 13, when Sevillano, nicknamed “The Fatal“, was outside a car wash on the Mocache-Jauneche road. Witnesses claim that men armed with rifles They opened fire on Sevillano, his daughter and his bodyguard. Unfortunately, the minor also lost her life in the attack.

The news of the funeral, where the criminals putting an arsenal on the body of their leader It quickly gained popularity through a series of viral videos on Twitter, sparking outrage on social media.

Some users compared the situation in Ecuador with the violence of Mexican cartels, pointing out possible alliances with local organized crime. However, some Internet users from Mexico pointed out that this does not happen in our country and that it is not the first time that this has happened in Ecuador.

The Los Fatales gang, to which Sevillano was linked, was previously led by José Adolfo Macías, alias ‘Fito’, who is currently detained in the Guayaquil Regional Prison.

The Fatales compete for control of the drug routes in the regions of Manabí and Los Ríos with other criminal organizations, such as Los Cornejos.

The shocking funeral of Julián Sevillano took place on Thursday and It became a macabre spectacle.

The criminal leader He was fired with a veritable arsenal of heavy-caliber weapons in his coffinreflecting the escalation of violence that has affected Ecuador in recent years.

