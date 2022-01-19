Darío Benedetto will arrive in Argentina on Thursday and will become a new reinforcement for Boca Juniors.
The striker will have his second spell at Xeneize and we remember what the team was like before he left.
Andrada was undisputed in goal and had earned a place in the National Team.
Right back owner for many years at the club. Today he is no longer in the club.
Times in which Lisandro López was undisputed. Today he is relegated and would leave the club. His destination would be in Xolos de Tijuana.
An undisputed that continues to be part of the backbone of Xeneize. It will continue to accompany him in 2022.
Despite being resisted many times, Frank Fabra is sustained over the years and continues to be the owner of the left back.
The Uruguayan quickly entered the hearts of all Boca fans and was one of the great figures of that team. They still miss him.
A player who failed to meet the expectations generated. He was given many chances, but he never finished filling the gap left by Wilmar Barrios.
A player who lacked more regularity, beyond showing his talent and quality. It is currently in the MLS.
He arrived with the desire to become an idol of Boca and it faded away. He never managed to be undisputed and is another of those who did not meet expectations.
The last great idol of the club. He shared good and bad times with Pipa.
The best 9 that Boca had after Martín Palermo. Goals in important games and a great love with the fans. A new stage is coming.
#formation #Boca #departure #Benedetto
