Last Thursday, February 18, NASA’s Perseverance Rover successfully landed on the surface of Mars. The mission on the Red Planet will last 687 days and aims to look for signs of ancient microbial life. It will also try to collect rock and regolith samples to send them later to Earth in order to analyze them and pave the way for human exploration in the future.

To be able to reach the Martian surface, had to make a difficult landing, without a doubt the most complicated part of the mission. This was designed through millions of lines of code that had to activate each and every one of the actions carried out by the ship.

This process it was recorded with the cameras built into the Rover and shared by NASA. A) Yes it was possible to observe how the Perseverance was slowing down after deploying the parachute until you can successfully land and provide spectacular and unpublished images of the Red Planet.

First trip

As days go by, more details about his work on Mars are becoming known. The vehicle has moved its wheels and has embarked on his first journey across the surface of the planet. According to the images sent to Earth, the journey was short radius.

The engineers they spend time getting the Rover Perseverance and its many systems up and running, including its multiple instruments and the robotic arm that it has. Thanks to your utensils, You will explore an almost equatorial crater called Jezero.

In search of biological activity

For it, will have to travel about 15 kilometers during the next Martian year (about two Earth years). Scientists seek to arrive at a series of attractive rock formations in the aforementioned crater. In them a record of ancient biological activity could be preserved.

According to some satellite images, something similar to a river delta could be found. Specifically in Jezero’s case, it is believed that the body could be most likely a crater-wide lake that existed billions of years ago.

Pilot a small helicopter

Although before I can get down to business, Perseverance must conduct an experiment: pilot the Ingenuity, a small helicopter brought from Earth which can be safely placed on the ground. It is currently hanging under the vehicle, so it must reach a section of land where it can be put into operation safely.