Exercising is a very frequent activity of modern man, as studies show that this type of activity is essential to lead a good life in the present and much more in the future.

At the moment, The gym is one of those places where all people go to exercise, because they want to be healthy both mentally and, of course, physically.

Gyms are characterized by helping people with their physical goals. Photo: Spinning Center Gym

It is kept in mind that in these establishments there are machines that help humans in their bodily transcendence, since for each type of muscle there is one of these. Which work depending on the strength and resistance of each person.

But there has always been a question and it is when did the first gyms appear in human history?

Everything seems to indicate that the concept of using exercise machines to combat the effects of a sedentary life They arose at the end of the 19th century (19).

Everything indicates that a Swedish doctor was the creator of the machines for today’s gyms. Photo: Swedish National Museum of Science and Technology.

Implying that the machines that are seen today in gyms, such as:

stationary bikes.

climbers.

elliptical

Abdominal machines.

Among other.

They are not as new as the human being currently thinks, but these inventions have been seen for several decades.

According to historians, the pioneer of these inventions for physical activity was Gustav Zander, a physician and orthopedist. It is said that this man of Swedish origin created the first gym with machines at his institute in Stockholm in 1890.

From that moment on, the man was considered the first doctor to bring the idea to the world that medical well-being does not depend on the procedures that exist at the time, but it was quite the opposite.

Through his studies and analysis, Zander came to say that taking care of health is clearly related to “progressive effort” and physical activity, that is to say, that the systematic and controlled use of the muscles for this man was the most important thing so that people could feel optimal with their body and with their physical capacity.

From what has been said, the Swede created 100 machines that replicated physical activities of that time, such as rowing, or climbing stairs, and it was then that the doctor Gustav invented the first models of the machines with which people exercise today. to reach your best physical condition.

As an interesting fact, it is known that the doctor took all his inventions to the United States at the beginning of the 20th century to make them known, Surprisingly, he would find clients who were more fond of physical care, since his slogan to captivate Americans was to say that his machines were “a preventative against the ills engendered by a sedentary life and the confinement of the office”.

Phrase that was absolutely right, since to this day his inventions continue to help humans fight against leisure and non-movement in daily life.

