Lionel Messi is the most accurate footballer today in direct free hitting. The Argentine footballer, year after year, has trained and perfected his shot. Every time someone commits a foul on the edge playing against Barcelona or Argentina, the half goal is sensed. The 10 does not fail and puts it where no one reaches, at the impossible angle for the goalkeeper. He did so yesterday, in the Copa América match between the albiceleste and Chile. Claudio Bravo reached out and touched her, but failed to repel the ball outside the goal.
We are used to this type of faults by the Argentine. It takes several seasons in which, either by the goalkeeper’s stick or on the contrary, he sends the ball remotely towards the squad. However, this was not always the case and, in fact, his first free-kick goal has absolutely nothing to do with his current hitting.
Messi’s first goal from a direct free kick was with Barcelona, in a launch against Atlético de Madrid, with Leo Franco in goal. It was not a great goal for the shot, it was a great goal for intelligence and mischief. Nobody in Barcelona asked for a barrier, but Leo Franco was placing it. Messi, aware that there was no need to mark the steps, decided to hit fast to the post furthest from the goalkeeper. Leo Franco, who was glued to his right post, could only see the ball enter through the left post.
Since then, Messi has not stopped scoring and scoring, overcoming barriers, taking impossible shots and scoring goals. The golden foot.
