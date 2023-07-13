In March 2007, the Mexican paleontologist Martha Carolina Aguillón made a unique discovery: in the middle of the rocks of Cerro del Pueblo, a geological formation located in the south of Coahuila, the expert found the remains of a small skull, a ‘mysterious piece’ ‘ that did not correspond to the dinosaurs identified until then in the region. Sixteen years and dozens of analyzes later, the fossil reveals that the troodontids, a group of carnivorous dinosaurs with a brain capacity greater than any other species, inhabited Mexico more than 74 million years ago. The discovery not only increases the diversity of dinosaurs discovered in Coahuila, a state that has opted to unearth an unprecedented legacy until just three decades ago, and whose desert museum It serves as the most relevant dinosaur research and dissemination center in the country. In addition, it provides a new piece in the geological puzzle that seeks to reconstruct what the world was like just before the extinction event that ended the age of the dinosaurs.

“The dinosaur we found is small to medium-sized and as such, its bones should have been very fragile,” Aguillón explains to EL PAÍS regarding the improbability of the find. The remains of the skull, which include the frontal and parietal bones of the troodontid, fought a battle against time before they were found, avoiding all kinds of obstacles to their preservation, from being dismembered by scavengers to being crushed by land movements after millions of years. “Since they are very small, if they become fossilized it is difficult to find them, and if you find them it is even more difficult to identify them. That is why this finding is so significant,” says the author of the discovery, the most recent in a series of extinct giants that in recent decades and through a campaign by the state government, have positioned Coahuila as a “land of dinosaurs.”

The skull found in Coahuila. desert museum

Some 74 million years ago, the landscape in southern Coahuila was very different from today. Instead of the dry climate and semi-desert settings that prevail in the region today, dense subtropical vegetation made its way through swamps and lakes to reach the beach of the ancient Tethys Sea. This warm and humid environment, which the authors of the finding compare with the current southern state of Tabasco, allowed the appearance of large herbivores and with them, carnivores of all sizes in search of prey. With a body covered in feathers, the 1.3-meter-tall and just over eight-foot-long dinosaur did not reach the proportions of the large tyrannosaurids that also inhabited northern Mexico; However, it had a unique characteristic that for decades has become a controversial object of study for paleontologists: a brain capacity greater than that of any dinosaur.

“Since the 1970s, it began to be thought that this dinosaur was the most intelligent due to the size of the skull in general, which implies a fairly large brain capacity in relation to its dimensions if we compare it, for example, with the tyrannosaurus rex, which was 12 meters long but had a brain of about 30 centimeters. Intelligence is subjective, but it is the dinosaur that has the largest brain in relation to its body”, explains Héctor Rivera Sylva, head of the Department of Paleontology at the Museo del Desierto. The remains of the skull reveal that it had highly developed vision, with large eyes positioned towards the front, as well as a keen sense of smell, characteristics that lead experts to speculate about its possible nocturnal habits. “This dinosaur must have been after small prey, such as snakes, mammals and lizards that have been found in the same geological formation, as well as other baby dinosaurs. We knew that it had a particular ecological role, because it is the hunter that was missing”, says Aguillón.

Martha Carolina Aguillón works in the Paleontology Laboratory. desert museum

The dinosaur, which belonged to the troodontid family and whose species is yet to be determined, will be recreated with a full-scale model by a group of paleosculptors advised by Aguillón and Rivera to be exhibited at the Museo del Desierto, which for 23 years it houses the most relevant paleontological discoveries in the country, including the velafrons coahuilensis, a six-tonne, seven-meter-long herbivore that rose to fame after becoming the first dinosaur named in Coahuila and the most complete dinosaur found in Mexico. The discovery, produced in April 1995 by a team led by Martha Carolina Aguillón, was key to the boom of paleontology in the State, which brought unprecedented government investment and international scientific cooperation that allowed the first steps in the identification of dinosaurs in the country. “We could be so drastic as to say that we are in diapers, or so enthusiastic to say that we are at the forefront of this type of study. We are still in the inventory stage, to see what we have, since Coahuila completes the book of life in the history of dinosaurs and other living beings”, concludes Aguillón.

