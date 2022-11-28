Basketball is a very complete sport, since in it skills, speed, strength, intelligence, discipline and precision are worked on, thus being a group that can train an athlete with all the letters.

This sport, which is highly regarded throughout the world, like the others, had a beginning in which some of the rules are far from those that currently exist, however, they served as the basis of one of the most practiced disciplines on the planet. .

(Also: Titanes, Colombian basketball champion for the seventh consecutive time!).

To talk about the origin of basketball, we must go back to the 19th century, specifically at the headquarters of the Young Men’s Christian Association (YMCA, for its acronym in English) in Springfield, Massachusetts (United States), in the year 1891.

Professor James Naismith, of Canadian origin, together with his friend and colleague Halsey Gulik, were in search of a sport that could be played indoors. Well, in those times, winter was a problem to practice sports disciplines (especially football) at the YMCA sports venue.

SPORTS NOTE: James Naismith was a Canadian-American physical educator, physician, Christian chaplain, sports coach, and innovator.

The same year that he left Ontario, Canada for Springfield, Massachusetts, he invented basketball. Let’s look at the first backboard and basket. pic.twitter.com/sFVQkF5q0e —Felix Troncoso. (@FelixTroncoso5) November 26, 2022

(Also read: Actors who can beat anyone up using martial arts.)

It was then that they decided to invent a game combining concepts from American rugby (passing), English rugby (jumping) and a game called ‘Duck on a Rock’which consisted of knocking down a stone suspended on a platform with a smaller rock.

However, Naismith and Gulik needed to come up with some way to make their new sport attractive. After a year of work, both managed to consolidate a regulation that consisted of thirteen rules (of which several are still in force in basketball that is practiced worldwide today), so they were ready to ‘put your baby to walk’.

the first match



According to the YMCA on its website, The first basketball game in history was played on March 11, 1892.. The team of teachers played against that of the students of said institution. Both squads had a simple goal: get the ball into the opponent’s basket more times than the other team to win. This simple instruction was easy to understand, but difficult to execute.

(You may be interested: Sport does get dirty: abuse, harassment and sexual extortion).

Being the first time a new sport was practiced, mistakes and confusion abounded, to the point that the first result in basketball history ended 5-1, in favor of the student team; a very short result compared to what is seen in professional basketball today.

According to the World Association of Basketball Coaches (WABC), at that time, the backboards and hoops were, in reality, the walls of the YMCA gym and two peach baskets raised to three meters tall, respectively. Because the baskets were precisely to store fruit, the help of a person was required to get the ball out of said containers in case a team managed to score.

Today in 1939, James Naismith died. Born in Almonte, Ontario, he invented basketball while working as a sports coach in the United States.

In 1904, he saw his sport become a demonstration sport at the Olympics. In 1936, it became an official sport.

The NBA is founded in 1946. pic.twitter.com/w5DWUGMlVB — Craig Baird – Canadian History Ehx (@CraigBaird) November 28, 2022

Later, Naismith would be in charge of polishing his sport by making the baskets hollow and using a stick to get the ball out from below, with the aim of giving games more fluidity. Likewise, he was in charge of delimiting the field so that it could be played the same anywhere.

In 1901, the basket was abandoned in favor of a hoop along with a net, which allowed the ball to be passed through without problem and without assistance. Since then, the concept of the structure and the height of the rim and the backboard has been maintained to the present.

More news

WWE: This was Logan Paul’s reaction to learning about his fight with Roman Reigns

“I can support her with money, but if she sleeps with me”

Lionel Messi: the striking gesture that made ‘Canelo’ Álvarez explode

The photos for which the “most beautiful fan of the World Cup” would be arrested

Chaos in Belgium: riots after losing to Morocco in the World Cup in Qatar

Trends WEATHER