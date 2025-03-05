This was the first Barbie doll that went on the market

The premiere of the film ‘Barbie’, directed by Greta Gerwig, in 2024, put in the public focus again to the famous doll, with which several generations have starred in their games, and gave a feminist approach to its history in a fun satire, which paid tribute, and that was one of the most pearly pearly peargines of the cinema worldwide and that turns 66 that is 66 years old.

Barbie reflects with her wardrobe the history of fashion, by Saint Laurent al Rave

The beginnings of Barbie: This was the first doll

He March 9, 1959 It was the day when the first Barbie doll went on sale, which had been created by Ruth Handler after a trip to Europe with her son Kenneth. Manufactured by The Mattel companyof which she was co -founder with her husband and the businessman Harold “Matt” Matsonand that he had changed his business line to toys after the fall in sales of plastic furniture after World War II.

The first 1959 Barbie doll carried its characteristic blond hair, its slender figure and a black and black stripe swimsuit, a model that appeared in the film as a tribute, and that can be seen about actress Margot Robbie who gave life to the famous character who responded to the name Barbara Milicent Roberts.

A design that responded, according to its own creator, to the models that used to dressed with elegance stars of the time as Elizabeth Taylor either Marilyn Monroeand that was a success of sales, reaching more than 300,000 dolls with a departure price of 3 dollars, according to the Mattel company.

The origin of the Barbie doll

Ruth Handler created the famous Barbie doll when in the toys business in which the family business had noted a void for girls who no longer wanted to play with babies and were looking for something that emulated adult life.

With that idea in the head, Handler traveled to Europe with his son Kenneth and there he would find a model on which to rely on his creation, a name doll Bild Lilliwhich was a joke gift for adults of a cartoon character in Germany. With this influence, he gave life to the Barbie doll, with the name of his daughter, and later he would create Ken, who was called the same as his firstborn.

Barbie becomes a woman (with a size) really



A doll that has crossed generations since its departure to the market in 1959 and that has since passed through several changes, from a fixed view that modified the side of sideways with which it began, to go through hundreds of professions, being what it wanted, to go through different models that cover more diversity.