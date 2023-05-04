Ana Maria Bustamante passed away. The cyclist, who expected to have an outstanding participation in the Tour of Colombia in 2023, died in the last hours after 84 days hospitalized in medical centers after she was run over by a mixer, in Bogotá, on February 8.

According to reports from her surroundings, the 24-year-old girl died of cardiorespiratory arrest during her last night in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the San José Hospital, in the country’s capital.

Before the news was released, his father, William Bustamante, told EL TIEMPO the step by step of the harrowing day of the accident.

“This can’t keep happening,” he cried.

Ana María Bustamante: step by step of the accident

At around 8:20 in the morning on Wednesday, February 8, Ana María Bustamante was riding her bicycle along Loma de San Carlos. She, who was getting ready for the season’s competitions, was on her way to an aunt’s house.

“Anita came from the El Tunal neighborhood. We live in El Sosiego, below 20 de Julio. She was going to an aunt who asked us to borrow money, when a mixer out of nowhere ran over her“His father told this newspaper.

According to William Bustamante said, the mixer took her ahead. Her bicycle ended up destroyed and she was left lying on the ground.



“What we know is that the mixer ran over her. We did not have any communication with her … only when we spoke with the aunt did we know that Ana did not come home,” added the father of Ana María.

The people who passed by the place, and saw her injured, were the ones who called an ambulance. Thus, she was transferred to the Santa Juliana Foundation, where she received the first care.

“When we hung up with the aunt, we realized that something had happened. She surprised us that Ana María had not called or written us. My wife started calling her cell phone and everything exploded there… ”, Bustamante narrated.

“This can’t keep happening. These trucks, tractor-trailers, mixers and all heavy equipment cars must have blind spot mirrors. My daughter has not been the only one who has had an accident in this way. There are many similar events that occur due to negligence, these cars have no security. There are some that have protection, others that do not, but here the issue is that the cyclist does not have a chassis, it is his body and a bicycle against a mass of iron. It can’t keep happening,” said Ana María’s father.

