The death of ‘Monkey’ Jaramilloone of the most remembered cyclists from Sabaneta, mourns the world of cycling in Colombia.

At the age of 68, the man from Antioquia died after suffering an accident with another cyclist who was going down the Alto de Minas. And the details of what happened are reiterated in groups of cycling fans as a call to care for life on the roads.

The fatal accident in which the “Monkey” died

According to the friends of Javier de Jesús Jaramillo, as the popular ‘Mono’ was called, the accident occurred on the morning of Sunday, July 9.

Apparently, everything would have happened around 9 in the morning, in one of the curves of the road that connects La Pintada with Medellín.

Jaramillo, remembered for his fights in the national races of the sixties, suffered a collision with another cyclist, who did not give him first aidaccording to witnesses.

Apparently, due to the impact received, Jaramillo lost control of his bicycle, fell and suffered a serious blow to his head, despite wearing a helmet.

One of the cyclists present called Luis, one of the sons of ‘Mono’, after seeing him on the ground, according to Luis Jaramillo, the other descendant of ‘Mono’, to ‘El Colombiano’.

Since then, messages of condolences have not stopped coming to the family.

German Chaves accident

Just a month ago, Colombian cycling mourned the death of the cyclist German Chaves and his father, who were run over by a truck on the roads of Cundinamarca.

