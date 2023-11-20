Colombian motorsports are in mourning. This Sunday, November 19, the expectation for the outcome of the 20th season of the traditional TC 2000 championship ended up clouded by the unfortunate tragedy that ended the life of Luz Piedad ‘Lupi’ Eusse, popular pilot and social communicator.

At around 1:48 pm, when the first race of Class B was taking place, a screen installed in the VIP grandstand of the Tocancipá Autodrome fell off.

Unfortunately, as a result of what happened, the pilot and social communicator ‘Lupi’ Eusse, died at the scene. Likewise, five other people were affected. Among them, María José Rincón, Eusse’s eldest daughter.

(You can read: Tragedy at the Tocancipá Autodrome when a screen falls: one person dies).

The details of the fatal accident in Tocancipá

Autodormo of Tocancipá.

While the round 11 of the Class B category of the most important national speed championship, the weather situation began to get complicated in Cundinamarca.

Around 1:15 pm, when rains were reported in Bogotá in most parts of the city, The strong winds began to be present in the municipality of Tocancipá.

With this panorama, when there were barely 1 minute and about 46 seconds left for the end of the race that the experienced driver Jhon Franco was leading, everything was ready for the rest of the day’s races to take place in the opposite direction. However, the impact of a screen installed in the exclusive area of ​​the grandstand, facing the straight of the track, forced the sporting activity to be suspended.

(Also: The death of Luz Eusse and other tragic events at the Tocancipá Autodrome).

According to what one of those attending the automobile event told EL TIEMPO, the weather sensation was complicated, but it was never thought that the screen would come off.

“We never imagined it could happen, When the screen fell no one could react. Everything was ready for the race to end with a yellow flag and then the other rounds would begin, but when the accident happened we were left cold, the truth is no one could react, and Lupi unfortunately was there,” the witness said of what happened.

As reported by those present, attention to the victims was immediate. As soon as the landslide occurred, the event organizers decided to suspend the day.

According to authorities, the screen was installed the day before the competition. However, no news had been reported until the accident. Product of what happenedfive people were affected. Of them, three were taken to the Sabana Clinic, where they continue to receive medical care.

Those who have received care at said medical center are Carlos Rodríguez (50 years old), María José Rincón (9 years old) and Paula Andrea Sánchez (13 years old).

(Be sure to read: ‘It’s not with threats’: Carlos Galán responds to Hugo Ospina’s blockade warning).

‘Lupi’, who worked on the motorsports program hosted by Ricardo Soler, director of TC 2000, has received various tributes from his relatives on social networks.

“I will always remember you,” said Nelson Enrique Ascensio, Eusse’s former teammate.

More news

LAST NEWS