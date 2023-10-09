The last years of his career Miguel Layun have not been the best, because he became one of the players who has received the most praise for his football level at Club América, despite everything and that he was an emblematic player during his best stage as a footballer, likewise his return was like a veteran who already had experience as captain and champion in the institution.
Despite that, the fans were not happy with his performance, even though due to his age he was not the same as years ago. Even so, the full-back remained in the squad as an option for difficult moments and particularly as an authorized voice of the club to deal with adverse situations.
Last weekend through their social networks, Miguel Layun shared a video where he can be seen announcing that the day has arrived to hang up his boots, where he recounts his career, especially for the moment when the fans blamed him for all the mistakes, and then later recognizes the scores that he boasted with America.
It is worth mentioning that Miguel Layun He will hang up his boots until Apertura 2023 ends, but from now on he announced that he will not continue playing professionally. In this way, he still has the opportunity to end his career with a championship, but so far, the defender’s record has three Liga MX, two with América, one Copa MX, one Primeira Liga, two Concacaf Champions Leagues, a Gold Cup and a Concacaf Cup.
In such a way, André Jardine Most likely, it will give him minutes to say goodbye at the Azteca Stadium during one of the last days of the tournament.
