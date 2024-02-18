After completing a very tough match in the Rayo Vallecano field, Real Madrid was unable to overcome the 1-1 draw. In In a gesture of desperation, Dani Carvajal, who already had a yellow card, committed an attack against Kike Pérez, Rayo midfielder, in a play near his own area. The referee did not hesitate to show him the second yellow, an action that could have deserved the red individually.
The match began with Real Madrid taking the lead in the third minute thanks to a goal from Joselu. However, Rayo Vallecano's response was not long in coming, with Raúl de Tomás equalizing from a penalty after a clear handball from Camavinga. The match would remain balanced until, in the 95th minute, Carvajal was sent off, who had received the first yellow card just two minutes before for protesting.
The action that triggered Carvajal's expulsion has been controversial. Dani was trying to protect the ball and stretched his arm back aggressively, and ended up hitting Kike Pérez in the face with his neck.
The League is more alive than ever, and every point counts in the race for the title. If Girona manages to beat Athletic tomorrow, the Catalans will once again be just three points behind Real Madrid in the table. With the championship so close, each match becomes a crucial battle where any mistake can be costly. Carvajal's sending off is a reminder of how quickly things can change in football, and the importance of staying focused until the last second.
#expulsion #Dani #Carvajal #aggression #match #Real #Madrid #Rayo #Vallecano
