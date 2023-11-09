The official candidate for Vice Presidency of Argentina, Agustín Rossi, and the libertarian candidate, Victoria Villarruel, were measured this Wednesday in a television debate marked by high tension with a view to the second electoral round, which will be held on November 19th.

What were the central themes of the debate?

Economy and work; security and defense; health, education and social policy; and justice, human rights and transparency were the issues that the representatives of Unión por la Patria (Peronism) and the La Libertad Avanza group (libertarian) debated for an hour and a quarter on the TN channel, respectively.

This was the prelude to the mandatory pre-electoral debate, organized by the National Electoral Chamber, which on November 12 will be carried out in Buenos Aires by the candidates for president, the ruling party Sergio Massa and the libertarian Javier Milei.

The controversial phrases that the candidates ‘shot’ at each other

Phrases like “(Villarruel) becomes angry and a little violent, the symbiosis with Milei penetrates her more and more,” said by the current chief of staff of the Government of Alberto Fernández; or “don’t come and act like Mother Teresa when they have fought against countless nations to align us with Bolivia, Cuba, Nicaragua or Venezuela”, stated by Milei’s running mate, were some of the most popular of the night.

Both contenders had already engaged in harsh exchanges in the television debate between vice presidential candidates prior to the October 22 elections, in which they also faced Luis Petri (Together for Change), Florencio Randazzo (We do for Our Country) and Nicolás del Caño (Left Front).

What were the arguments that were debated?

On this occasion, the most tense moments were experienced when they were able to argue freely and even shouted at each other, preventing the viewer from understanding.

Villarruel insisted on the idea advocated by his candidate for president that these elections imply “continuity or change”, a slogan repeated ad nauseam especially with the support of the former candidate for Together for Change (center-right), Patricia Bullrich, and the former Argentine president Mauricio Macri after the October elections.

For his part, Rossi emphasized Milei’s harshest postulates on the sale of organs, the free carrying of weapons, the privatization of public companies or dollarization “without dollar reserves” to express the “fear” that the Argentine population feels of the time to vote for the ultraliberal candidate.

The lawyer insisted on the serious economic crisis that Argentina is experiencing, in the face of which, she said, neither Rossi nor Massa have done “anything” in the four years of the Fernández Government to highlight that their formation will “lower inflation – which in “September rose to 138.3% year-on-year – in one fell swoop.”

“We live in a critical moment for Argentina. They are the past marked by corruption, insecurity, unemployment, inflation, lack of education and the erosion of our institutions and values. The time has come to put an end to this past.

We are the future of an Argentina full of hope and faith,” Villarruel said.

For his part, the former Minister of Defense (2019-2021) once again attacked the libertarian candidate for her proximity to the military sphere and her request, in an old demonstration, for “freedom for the genocidaires.”

Rossi also criticized La Libertad Avanza for its ambiguous position on the ‘Malvinas issue’ and, especially, for wanting to distance itself from Brazil or China for ideological reasons and, in this way, putting at risk “two of the main commercial destinations that Argentina has. “.

In addition, she did not fail to remember the pact between Milei and Bullrich after the first round, in which the Together for Change candidate finished third and, therefore, out of the runoff, and noted that, after the libertarian called her ” bomb-setter”, “he hugged her” and said that he agreed “with 90% of her proposals”.

With many reproaches and attacks and few concrete proposals, both candidates left the carpet laid out for the main course that will take place this Sunday between the two candidates to preside over Argentina from December 10 for the period 2023-2027.

