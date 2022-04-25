Violence is still something of every weekend in Liga MX. On this occasion, there were clashes between Cruz Azul fans and police officers in the vicinity of the Azteca Stadium. This embarrassing episode was recorded on Sunday, April 24, after the defeat of the Celeste Machine against Atlético de San Luis, corresponding to matchday 16 of the Clausura 2022 tournament.
According to journalistic reports, the brawl was recorded in tunnel 9 of the building known as the Coloso de Santa Úrsula. The violence spread to the north concourse of the stadium and more fans were involved in the confrontation. Recordings of the reprehensible behavior of the followers of the Machine were released on social networks.
Liga MX sent a brief statement through social networks in which it condemned the events and assured that there were no people arrested after the confrontation between fans and police. The league indicated that the origin of the anger was the annoyance of the fans for the result against the Potosí team.
In the document, Liga MX rejected violence inside and outside the stadiums and called on fans to maintain order, respect and healthy coexistence in soccer games.
Almost two months after the events recorded at the Corregidora Stadium in Querétaro, the violence in the different stadiums of the Mexican league continues to be a thing of every weekend. So far, the determinations made by Liga MX have not had any impact on the prevention of this type of event.

