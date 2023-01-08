The model Brunella Horna and Richard Acuña carried out their long-awaited ceremony to become spouses. This Saturday, January 7, the host of “América hoy” entered the altar hand in hand with her father, wearing a beautiful white dress. For her part, the former congressman came to say “yes” in an elegant black tuxedo on the arm of his mother.

In the emotional images shared on the Instagram account of Ivana YturbeI know You can see the couple very happy minutes after officially becoming married after five years of relationship .

Brunella Horna heading to her wedding

Through his Instagram account, Brunella Horna He already generated expectations for his wedding by sharing his way to the altar on his Instagram stories. Likewise, she was in the company of his father Gustavo Horna. “Here I go, Richard Acuña,” wrote the former member of “Welcome the afternoon” on her social network.

Brunella Horna on her way to the church for her wedding. Photo: Brunella Horna/Instagram

Brunella Horna and Richard Acuña said ‘yes’

Brunella Horna and Richard Acuña are finally married, the couple said ‘yes’ at their long-awaited wedding this Saturday, January 7 in La Molina. Some of the attendees shared the emotional moment where both expressed their wedding vows.

Brunella and Richard said their vows in an emotional moment

Brunella Horna and Richard Acuña starred in a romantic and emotional moment when saying their vows during their wedding. The model and businesswoman could not help but be moved when she recalled the beginning of her relationship with the former parliamentarian.

María del Carmen Alva sent her wishes to Brunella and Richard

María del Carmen Alva, former president of Congress, attended the wedding of Brunella Horna and Richard Acuña. Politics has known the former parliamentarian since he began his career in the field

“That they love each other a lot and that there is respect, above all, I think it is the main thing in a marriage: respect and trust (…). Blessings, much love and good luck in this new commitment, ”she expressed.

Brunella and Richard danced for the first time as husband and wife

The driver Brunella Horna and Richard Acuña finally got married and, as is tradition, they gave their first dance as married, which could be witnessed by their friends and family on the dance floor of their party.

Ethel Pozo was late for Brunella and Richard’s wedding

The driver Ethel Well He caused surprise in his Instagram stories by showing himself putting on makeup for the wedding of Brunella Horna and Richard Acuña, while the private ceremony had already begun.

The presenter of “América hoy” was against time because earlier she accompanied her daughter to the airport.