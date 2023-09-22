“To invent the sailboat is to invent the shipwreck. “To invent the train is to invent the railway accident due to derailment,” wrote the philosopher Paul Virilio to express that all technological development generates, in addition to advances, its own accidents. While politicians, magnates and the media are still wondering what artificial intelligence (AI) is, a train has derailed in the courtyard of an Extremaduran institute. “Could it be the end of the world?” we reflected, while the lives of several girls from Almendralejo were on the edge of the precipice, with their fake nudes circulating from device to device.

It has been a formidable coincidence that we have experienced. The same day that the entire “technological royalty” went with ties to the US Senate to debate the existential dangers of intelligent machines, the mothers of Almendralejo organized themselves against the vileness that harassed their daughters. Just when the richest men on the planet were pontificating behind closed doors about the future of humanity, these women formed a self-defense group against the railway accident that hit their lives. Elon Musk (X), Sam Altman (OpenAI), Mark Zuckerberg (Meta), Satya Nadella (Microsoft) and Sundar Pichai (Google) met to regulate AI looking to the horizon; Its real, painful and tangible consequences are already in the WhatsApp groups of a town in Badajoz with just over 30,000 inhabitants. For now, as far as we know.

In recent months, the developers of this technology and the magnates who promote it have signed letters and manifestos talking about putting a stop to the dangers of thinking machines. In them they speak of “powerful minds” out of control, of “profound change in the history of life on Earth,” of “risk of extinction” at the level of nuclear wars. Not a word about the millions of women pornified against your will. One of the fathers of this science, Geoffrey Hinton, left Google to dedicate himself to warning of the abstract risks of its creation; When asked about these other tangible dangers, they downplayed.

But the problem is not minor, nor is it new. In 2019, the Pleistocene in technological terms, Barack Obama warned of the danger that the deepfakes (manipulated recreations of a real person), which had become popular precisely with a fake video in which he himself insulted Donald Trump. Also that year, the developers of the app Deepnude (play on words with nude, naked in English) decided to take it off the market, even though they were making a fortune after generating hundreds of thousands of images: “The probability that people will misuse it is too high. “We don’t want to make money this way.” It was a repentance forced by the press, which had denounced that app “terrifying that undresses a woman in just one click”.

It seems hardly credible that they did not imagine, when developing the tool, that it was going to be used to destroy the lives of women. Between 90% and 95% of all deepfakes They are “non-consensual porn” and 90% affect women, according to work carried out by the company Sensity AI in 2019. It is already striking that the latest data we have is from that year, with everything that this field has evolved: in At that time the manipulations were very crude, but today’s realism is atrocious. And it is thanks in part to the development of generative AI models such as Dall-E (from OpenAI, like ChatGPT), Midjournay and Stable Diffusion.

Paternalism and servants

The latter, Stable Diffusion, is committed to open source, that is, it allows its basic architecture to be freely reused, which has freed the genie from the lamp of the deepfakes who sexualize women without their consent. The Internet is flooded with forums in which they explain how to take advantage of its capabilities, applications and channels in which pornify to women, free or not. Emad Mostaque, head of this million-dollar company, has an answer for the critics, as he explained to the specialized media TechCrunch: “A percentage of people are simply unpleasant and strange, but that’s humanity. In fact, we believe this technology will prevail, and the paternalistic and somewhat condescending attitude of many AI fans is a mistake in not trusting society.”

However, your company sent this message to its users to defend themselves from criticism: “Don’t create anything that you would be embarrassed to show your mother.” She criticizes paternalism, but uses the wild card of mothers, who have enough to protect their daughters from heartless people. It is not surprising that, in general, in all surveys women are much more suspicious of new technologies than men.

But those tools depend on the technological muscle of the big guys: Google (Pichai), Amazon (Jeff Bezos), X (Musk) and Microsoft (Nadela) have tools and platforms that drive the recent rise in pornography deepfakeas Bloomberg denounces: “Google, for example, is the main driver of traffic to sites deepfake widely used, while users of X, formerly known as Twitter, regularly circulate such content. “Amazon, Cloudflare, and Microsoft’s GitHub provide crucial hosting services for these sites.”

These days another third piece of news has coincided: some Real Madrid youth players who shared sexual videos of at least two girls against their will. Those who spread the deepfakes in Almendralejo and these aspiring footballers have at least a couple of things in common: the objectification of the girls around them and their youth. Supposedly, they handle technological tools perfectly because they are digital natives, a term that we in the media have bought for years. Now we know that we have to learn to use these tools, that no one is born knowing wasapear, photoshop either pornify.

This entire generation, which has technologies in their hands that their parents are even unaware of, must be taught to use them and how to use them: not only what button to press to edit a photo, but what behaviors are toxic, undesirable, unforgivable. Online and in person. The kids live in this technological environment, but they are not digital natives, but rather patriarchal natives, due to their objectification and contempt for girls. They must be instructed in the use of technologies and doing so involves teaching them values, humanity and respect for women. Educate the kids who spread these images, yes, but also those who monetize these tools, develop the apps and they wash their hands of the consequences when the train derails and only takes some teenage girls with it.

