Paolo Guerrero and his team, the Liga de Quito (LDU), were proclaimed champions of the 2023 Copa Sudamericana after facing Fortaleza in Punta del Este, in Uruguay, last Saturday, October 28. After this outstanding victory, the ‘Predator’ did not hesitate to celebrate with his partner, Ana Paula Consorte, and his youngest son. The moving scene that the Peruvian national team starred in with his family has moved his followers on social networks.

How did Paolo Guerrero react when he saw Ana Paula and her son after winning the Copa Sudamericana?

Ana Paula Consorte arrived at the Domingo Burgueño Miguel stadium in Punta del Este, in Uruguay, together with his child, to encourage Paolo Guerrero in their final match for the Copa Sudamericana. After seeing the triumph of the ‘Predator’, the Brazilian went down to the playing field to celebrate with the father of her son.

Through her social networks, Ana Paula Consorte shared a video in which you can see the emotional moment in which she reunites with Paolo Guerrero, who had a unique reaction after seeing the Brazilian woman and her child.

When did Paolo Guerrero and Ana Paula Consorte’s romance begin?

Although the exact date on which Paolo Guerrero and Ana Paula Consorte decided to start a formal relationship is not known, during August 2022, the program ‘Amor y fuego’ surprised viewers by broadcasting images that demonstrated an evident closeness between the two. .

It should be noted that, at that time, neither of them came out to confirm or deny the rumors of a possible romance. As time went by, the rumors increased, until the sameAna Paula Consorte He confirmed that he had a romantic relationship withPaolo Guerrero. Currently, they have been dating for a year and two months.

Paolo Guerrero and Ana Paula Consorte have a son together as a result of their relationship. Photo: LR composition/Instagram/ Ana Paula Consorte

