In 1898, at the young age of 28, Porsche designed the Egger-Lohner C.2 Phaeton, an electric vehicle that was ahead of its time. This car, often referred to as the “Porsche P1”, not only marked the beginning of Porsche’s career but also laid the foundation for future innovations in electric mobility.

A little later, on April 14, 1900, an innovative electric vehicle that used the “Lohner-Porsche system” was presented at the Palace of Electricity at the Universal Exhibition in Paris.

Ferdinand Porsche, who was 24 years old at the time, thus presented himself for the first time as a car co-designer. In just ten weeks, he had developed for the Viennese company Jacob Lohner & Co. an electric car with wheel hub motors integrated into the front axle. Each of the two electric machines offered 2.5 HP and allowed the Lohner-Porsche to reach a speed of 32 km/h.

The vehicle also had a four-wheel braking system, which was a milestone back in 1900. It soon became clear that technical talent, creative design and the desire to improve existing solutions constituted a harmonious combination. in Ferdinand Porsche.









The wheel hub motor marked a before and after in his career. It is striking that this technology was called the “Lohner-Porsche system” from the beginning, since Porsche designed together with Ludwig Lohner a modular system for electric propulsion and conceived the engine in three sizes and power levels, with up to 12 HP for each wheel, intended for passenger cars, buses and heavy trucks. The range of vehicles with lead batteries was about 50 kilometers. Porsche also planned to use it for competition, as car racing was becoming increasingly popular. Thus, in 1900 he manufactured an electric racing vehicle with four wheel hub motors offering 14 HP, and baptized it “La Toujours Contente” (“Always Happy”). It was the first car in the world with four-wheel drive.

The first functional hybrid car

On the basis of the modular system, Porsche also developed the first known hybrid car at the time, the Lohner-Porsche “Semper Vivus” (“Always Alive”). The idea of ​​mixed electric/gasoline propulsion arose because batteries were causing more and more problems and the charging infrastructure was simply non-existent.

In the improved production version, called “Mixte” (production began in 1901), these problems were cleverly solved by making the four-cylinder front engine function as a mobile electricity source using a generator.

In total about 300 vehicles based on the “Lohner-Porsche system” were produced. Of them, 40 were assigned to the Vienna Fire Brigade and others served as taxis or were purchased by individuals. However, the wheel hub motor would soon fall into oblivion and be eclipsed by other concepts more suitable for mass production. However, in the early 1970s this technology reappeared, and it could well be said that it did so “like a rocket.”

Indeed, NASA’s three lunar vehicles, the “Lunar Rover Vehicles” of the Apollo 15, 16 and 17 missions, were powered by electric wheel hub motors also thanks to the pioneering work of Porsche. This would not have surprised his former boss Ludwig Lohner. When asked about the designer at that 1900 World’s Fair in Paris, he expressed a clear prediction: “He is a man with a great career ahead of him, you are going to hear a lot about Ferdinand Porsche.”