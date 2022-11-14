“It being 6:20 am… I don’t know whether to feel sad or happy… Carito has achieved his goal of going to heaven with everyone’s blessing. Please be ready to say goodbye to her as she asked us to. Now he is one more little angel in heaven and from there he will take care of us all. I was lucky enough to take her hand in her last breath and I felt no fear. I think it was a happy moment and she just calmed down to fly very high…”.

That was the message that on Sunday, very early, he wrote on his social networks John Manuel Lemusthe husband of Carolina Otalorathe Colombian skater who died after undergoing euthanasia after suffering from terminal gastric cancer.

Otálora was part of the figure skating team of Cundinamarca and represented the country in international competitions.

She was born on February 16, 1982. Her first performances, in the individual modality, showed her talent for dancing on the dance floor, but 27 years ago, when she met Juan Manuel Lemus, first a friend and then her husband, everything changed.

Together they shared on the slopes, at home, in discos, in Colombia, abroad, in good times, in bad, in health and in illness.

In the midst of that love that began in 1996, they gave wings to Juan Sebastianhis son, who today carries the family legacy.

In their natural habitat, in fact, they made history: they were national champions in pair figure skating from 1999 to 2021.

Juan Sebastián followed in their footsteps and today is one of the best representatives of the Colombian figure skating in the individual mode.

Along with training and competitions, Carolina was an instructor, because she liked to teach what she had learned during her long career to the new figures of this sport.

The decision



Carolina could not stand the pain caused by the disease and made the decision to undergo terminal palliative sedation in a clinic in Bogotá, something with which her family did not agree.

“We did not share that decision, but she made it and we respect her. She made the determination to see that the treatment was not effective. We discussed it and decided to accompany her and accept her decision that she made, “said her husband.

And he added: “We could not be selfish in that sense. We found out about the cancer recently and she couldn’t stand it, hence the decision.”

The skating family mourns his departure, and his father, Fabio Otálora; his mother, Custodia López; Her sisters, Nataly and Jahiry, and their companions from many struggles, Juan Manuel and Juan Sebastián, are sad but calm, because Carolina’s wish was fulfilled.

The Colombian Skating Federation, the Ministry of Sport and the Colombian Olympic Committee mourned the death of Carolina, which reflects the feeling of sorrow for the country’s sport.

Juan Sebastián, national, Bolivarian, Pan-American and Central American champion of the discipline that runs in his blood, must repeat himself as he himself pointed out a few months ago on his Instagram account: “The best thing I know how to do with death is to try to take advantage of the life,” he wrote.

And he added: “Dying is part of the natural beauty of the human being, thanks to this our lives are more valuable and honorable… You will always live in me!!!! Observe me from wherever you are, I will make you a very proud mother” was the message from Juan Sebastián when he learned of the departure of his brave mother.

